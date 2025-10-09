Swiss-regulated crypto bank now enables qualified institutional participants to meet regulatory standards while participating in blockchain network security with rewards up to 15%

AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA"), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, today becomes the first regulated bank worldwide to offer staking services for POL, the native token securing the Polygon ecosystem. AMINA also becomes the first bank globally to offer boosted rewards to clients staking POL, providing up to 15% in rewards through a partnership with the Polygon Foundation. Expanding on the bank's POL custody and trading access, POL staking gives AMINA's institutional clients a regulated way to secure one of the most adopted networks in Web3 chosen by leading financial institutions like BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Franklin Templeton for their expansions into tokenisation and onchain finance.

The announcement comes as Polygon strengthens its position as a leading institutional blockchain infrastructure, now supporting nearly $3 billion in stablecoin market cap. Polygon leads the market for micro and small USDC payments and is integrated with Stripe, offering sub-$0.01 transaction fees and settlement times under five seconds. The Polygon Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain recently surpassed $1 billion in tokenised real-world assets and hosts major institutional deployments, including BlackRock's BUIDL Fund, a tokenised money-market fund.

Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer of AMINA Bank, said: "As institutional adoption of blockchain infrastructure accelerates, AMINA continues to bridge traditional finance with the networks that matter. Our expansion of POL services provides institutional clients with regulated access to the blockchain, enabling our clients to be rewarded for providing stability and security to a blockchain network used by some of the biggest financial institutions and brands in the world. Through our partnership with the Polygon Foundation, we're proud to offer the most competitive rewards structure in the market for institutional POL staking."

The Polygon network has demonstrated institutional-scale performance, serving as the infrastructure backbone for major enterprise partnerships including Nike's .SWOOSH platform and Stripe's global payment processing.

"This marks a turning point," said Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs. "Institutions aren't just buying tokens anymore, they want to participate in the networks that matter. POL is engineered to scale the internet's value layer, and this initiative gives real capital a regulated, bank-grade entry point to secure it."

AMINA's POL staking offering provides institutional-grade custody and risk management, enabling qualified institutional participants including UHNWIs, asset managers, family offices, pension funds, and corporate treasuries to meet regulatory standards while participating in blockchain network security. Through its partnership with the Polygon Foundation, AMINA clients receive up to 15% in staking rewards, comprising AMINA's standard staking rewards of 4-5% plus an additional boost from the Polygon Foundation.

Risk Factors and Investor Eligibility:

AMINA's comprehensive risk disclosure framework addresses regulatory uncertainty, lockup periods, market risks, and slashing risks through institutional-grade operational oversight.

The initiative is now available to qualified institutional participants meeting AMINA's KYC and compliance requirements. Certain products and services may not be available to all clients based on legal and regulatory considerations.

About AMINA Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets ("ADGM") Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1, Type 4 and Type 9 licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC").

To learn more about AMINA, visit www.aminagroup.com

About Polygon Labs:

Polygon Labs is a Web3 software company developing Polygon Proof-of-Stake network, the premiere blockchain for payments and RWAs, and Agglayer, a protocol to connect any blockchain or app for a unified cross-chain experience. Polygon PoS is known as the low-cost, high velocity network, with billions secured in stablecoins, supporting a robust payments ecosystem to help grow Agglayer use cases in an interoperable Web3. Research from Polygon Labs has contributed to the development of widely-adopted zero-knowledge technology, with successful independent projects incubated through the Agglayer Breakout Program, such as Katana, Miden, PrivadoID, ZisK and more.

