US solar module prices climbed in the third quarter of 2025 as developers accelerated purchases to meet federal tax credit deadlines and navigate import restrictions.From pv magazine USA US distributed-generation solar module prices rose in the third quarter as developers accelerated procurement to meet tax credit deadlines, according to supply chain platform Anza. Projects larger than 1.5 MW faced a Sept. 2 deadline to reach 5% of total spending to qualify for the federal Investment Tax Credit. The resulting rush in orders pulled demand forward from the fourth quarter, driving prices higher, ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
