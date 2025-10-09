US solar module prices climbed in the third quarter of 2025 as developers accelerated purchases to meet federal tax credit deadlines and navigate import restrictions.From pv magazine USA US distributed-generation solar module prices rose in the third quarter as developers accelerated procurement to meet tax credit deadlines, according to supply chain platform Anza. Projects larger than 1.5 MW faced a Sept. 2 deadline to reach 5% of total spending to qualify for the federal Investment Tax Credit. The resulting rush in orders pulled demand forward from the fourth quarter, driving prices higher, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...