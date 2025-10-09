Zilliant's AI agents replace spreadsheets and guesswork with faster, more confident pricing decisions.

The industry's first Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server integrates pricing intelligence into enterprise AI ecosystems-without complex or costly integrations.

Accessible for every business-Zilliant delivers enterprise-level pricing power in a way that's intuitive, affordable and immediately valuable.

Zilliant, the leader in pricing lifecycle management, today announced the introduction of Agentic AI capabilities and the pricing industry's first Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server to make intelligent pricing accessible and affordable for organizations of any size. By automating complex tasks and embedding intelligence directly into existing workflows, Zilliant's new AI agents help businesses move beyond spreadsheets, expensive outside consultants and guesswork to achieve immediate, measurable results.

The announcement was made at the company's annual MindShare Europe 2025 conference, addressing the reality that while economic volatility has amplified pricing anxiety across industries, the majority of organizations still rely on Excel spreadsheets for pricing decisions-often because they perceive sophisticated pricing solutions as too complex or costly to implement.

Zilliant's new AI agents remove common barriers by automating complex pricing tasks and offering easy-to-follow guidance that anyone can use. They fit right into existing workflows, adding intelligence and automation step by step, so the move from manual work is smooth and delivers instant value.

"Pricing anxiety has reached a tipping point," said Pascal Yammine, Zilliant's CEO. "Economic uncertainty has made every pricing decision critical, yet most organizations are still managing this complexity with spreadsheets and gut instinct. AI has the power to change this-and every company, regardless of size or sophistication, should be able to harness that advantage. Our agents deliver enterprise-level pricing intelligence in a way that's approachable and affordable, giving any organization the tools to make faster, more confident decisions that protect margins and unlock growth."

Three AI Agents Tackle the Most Common Pricing Challenges

Zilliant's agents are built to address the most common pain points that keep organizations trapped in resource-draining processes:

Streamlining approvals: The Approvals Agent eliminates the bottlenecks and confusion that slow down pricing decisions. Instead of lengthy approval cycles or fear of making the wrong choice, it proactively guides users toward changes that align with company strategy, provides clear context for decisions and streamlines the approval process when needed-giving organizations confidence to act quickly.

Keeping sales agreements up to date: The Sales Agreement Agent solves the common problem of outdated agreements that no longer reflect current market conditions or customer value. It automatically identifies when agreements need updating, suggests revisions based on pricing changes and provides sales teams with clear positioning guidance-transforming a typically complex process into simple, guided actions.

Surfacing the right insights: The Insights Agent cuts through data complexity to surface the insights that matter most. Rather than requiring teams to build complex reports or dig through spreadsheets looking for margin issues or demand changes, it proactively highlights critical alerts and makes it easy to understand what action to take.

Industry-First Integration Architecture Opens Pricing to Enterprise AI

As part of this launch, Zilliant is also introducing the pricing industry's first Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server-a breakthrough integration capability that allows organizations to incorporate pricing intelligence into their existing AI ecosystem, without requiring specialized implementation. This addresses a key barrier for organizations exploring AI adoption: the ability to connect new capabilities with existing tools, data and workflows.

The MCP Server enables organizations to bring Zilliant's pricing intelligence wherever work is being done-whether through existing business applications, custom AI assistants or emerging enterprise AI platforms. For enterprises experimenting with AI-driven automation, this ensures that pricing decisions can be informed by the same intelligence that powers dedicated pricing solutions, without the complexity of managing multiple disconnected systems. This lowers the cost and risk of AI adoption while accelerating time to value.

This integration approach represents a fundamental shift from requiring organizations to adopt entirely new platforms to allowing them to enhance their existing workflows with intelligent pricing capabilities.

"Great AI experiences fit seamlessly into the way people already work. That's why we built flexible, powerful agents," said Kylie Fuentes, Zilliant's chief product marketing officer. "They adapt to the unique logic, data and workflows of each business while the MCP Server ensures they operate with full context-rules, history and processes-ultimately helping our customers respond at the speed of market."

Zilliant's new agents address a critical market paradox: pricing has never been more essential, yet many organizations still use slow, error-prone processes built on disparate spreadsheets. By making sophisticated pricing easy, intuitive and adaptive to every business's unique process, Zilliant turns this source of anxiety into a competitive advantage.

The new Agentic AI capabilities and MCP Server will be available to customers beginning in Q1 2026.

About Zilliant

Zilliant eliminates Pricing Anxiety and transforms pricing into business power. Zilliant's Precision Pricing Platform automates and optimizes pricing operations with real-time intelligence, rallying your entire organization around a single source of truth to protect margins and drive growth. Learn more about how Zilliant helps businesses transform pricing from a source of anxiety to a source of power at Zilliant.com.

Q&A: Zilliant's Agentic AI Explained

Q: What is Agentic AI in pricing?

A: Agentic AI from Zilliant uses intelligent software agents to replace spreadsheets and guesswork. It guides users through complex pricing tasks, helping them make faster, more confident, and more accurate decisions.

Q: What are the three new AI agents?

A:

Approvals Agent speeds up decision-making by guiding users and streamlining approvals.

Sales Agreement Agent keeps agreements aligned with market changes and automatically suggests updates.

Insights Agent highlights critical pricing and margin insights without manual reporting.

Q: What is the MCP Server and why is it important?

A: The Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server is the pricing industry's first integration layer that plugs Zilliant's intelligence into existing enterprise AI systems. It eliminates complex integrations, lowers cost and risk, and ensures consistent pricing decisions across all workflows.

Q: How does this differ from traditional pricing software?

A: Unlike older tools that require expensive platforms or long implementations, Zilliant's approach embeds intelligence directly into the tools businesses already use. This makes adoption faster, more affordable, and more scalable.

Q: Who can benefit from these capabilities?

A: Any organization-from mid-market companies to global enterprises-that wants to simplify pricing, eliminate manual bottlenecks, and unlock growth by making better decisions.

Q: When will it be available?

A: Zilliant's new Agentic AI and MCP Server will be available in Q1 2026

Q: Where can I learn more?

A: Visit Zilliant.com

