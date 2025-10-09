Novoloop®, a U.S. technology pioneer in circular innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Shanghai Huide Science Technology Co., Ltd. to scale the production of Novoloop's Lifecycled thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). The collaboration is formalized through a five-year Contract Manufacturing Agreement, which establishes long-term clarity on supply, pricing, and quality standards.

Huide and Novoloop come together to commemorate partnership at the signing ceremony. (From left to right: Front row: Charley Qian General Manager of International Business, Huide; Miranda Wang Cofounder CEO, Novoloop; Top row: Jialong Dong, Sales Manager, Huide; Dr. Sylvain Seif, Senior Applications Engineer, Novoloop; Ella Huang, China Operations Team, Novoloop)

Novoloop has developed a proprietary chemical process that converts post-consumer polyethylene waste into virgin-quality Lifecycled polyols and polyurethane. This breakthrough technology enables materials traditionally made from fossil resources to be sourced instead from hard-to-recycle waste plastics.

Huide has spent nearly 30 years advancing polyurethane technologies, developing an end-to-end capability from R&D and process scale-up to manufacturing and supply-chain management, providing the foundation to translate material innovation into scalable industrial solutions.

Together, Novoloop and Huide have successfully produced multiple batches of Lifecycled 67A TPU on commercial reactive extrusion lines using Novoloop's Lifecycled polyol and formulations. These batches have met all in-spec quality and performance requirements, confirming the viability of scaling TPU production with circular inputs. Under the terms of the agreement, the partners will also establish Global Recycled Standard (GRS) traceability and reporting as output expands, while laying a framework to onboard additional grades of Lifecycled TPU in the future.

"This partnership marks a major step forward in making circular TPU commercially viable at scale," said Novoloop CEO Miranda Wang. "By teaming with a world-class polyurethane producer like Huide, we can offer dependable quality, traceability, and cost stability all essential for broad adoption."

"We are excited about the transformative potential of this collaboration," said Huide General Manager Charley Qian. "Huide has always stood for sustainability and innovation, and for delivering products that embody quality, consistency, and trust. Together with Novoloop, we can extend this mission and drive technological innovation toward a more sustainable life."

The partnership will be unveiled today at K-Show 2025in Düsseldorf, Germany, where Novoloop is exhibiting at Booth 5C07-3 and showcasing Lifecycled 67A TPU, which is now available for commercial pre-sales and offtake inquiries.

About Novoloop

Novoloop is a circular innovation company transforming hard-to-recycle plastics with its proprietary Lifecycling technology. By chemically upcycling post-consumer polyethylene into high-performance, low-carbon polyols and polyurethanes, Novoloop enables sustainable materials for applications in footwear, apparel, automotive, and more. Founded in 2015 and based in California, the company has raised over $50 million and holds 50 granted and pending patents across 18 regions. Novoloop's Lifecycled TPU debuted in On's Cloudprime sneaker in 2022, and in 2025, the company was named one of TIME's World's Top Greentech Companies. Learn more at novoloop.com

About Shanghai Huide Science Technology Co., Ltd.

Huide (SH:603192), listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, is a global leader in advanced polyurethane materials. With integrated capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, and supply-chain management, its portfolio spans TPU, PU resins, polyester polyols, adhesives, waterborne polyurethanes, and polyurethane system solutions, serving key industries including footwear, automotive, and consumer goods. Guided by innovation, Huide delivers differentiated solutions and value for customers, supported by international certifications such as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, IATF16949, and ISCC PLUS, and is nationally recognized in China for its leadership in sustainability and innovation in advanced technologies. Learn more at en.shhdsz.com.

