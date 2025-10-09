Leading Broker Mitrade Expands Global Reach with FSCA License via Fridah Asset Managers Acquisition

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitrade, an award-winning CFD trading platform, has acquired Fridah Asset Managers Pty Ltd, a licensed Financial Services Provider (FSP) regulated by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The company, to be renamed Mitrade Markets Pty Ltd, represents Mitrade's fifth regulatory license and further strengthens its global expansion strategy across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

This acquisition plays a critical role in Mitrade's long-term strategy to reach emerging markets, particularly the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Latin America (LATAM). According to the Finance Magnates Q2 2025 Intelligence Report, while Asia continues to lead global CFD trading activity, participation from emerging regions such as the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America has been rising, reflecting broader retail engagement and growing appetite for mobile-first trading access.

"In a volatile macroeconomic climate, building resilient infrastructure across licensed jurisdictions is how we scale sustainably," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade. "This acquisition forms part of a broader strategy to promote inclusivity by expanding access to credible, regulated brokers across regions like LATAM and MENA, and to provide traders with intuitive trading experiences that meet them wherever they are."

Mitrade's regulatory footprint already includes licenses from ASIC (Australia), CIMA (Cayman Islands), FSC (Mauritius) and CySEC (Cyprus). The addition of the FSCA license through Fridah Asset Managers Pty Ltd further enhances Mitrade's ability to offer consistent access to more than 800 financial instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, ETFs and shares.

