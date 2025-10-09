Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leading Broker Mitrade Expands Global Reach with FSCA License via Fridah Asset Managers Acquisition

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitrade, an award-winning CFD trading platform, has acquired Fridah Asset Managers Pty Ltd, a licensed Financial Services Provider (FSP) regulated by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The company, to be renamed Mitrade Markets Pty Ltd, represents Mitrade's fifth regulatory license and further strengthens its global expansion strategy across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

This acquisition plays a critical role in Mitrade's long-term strategy to reach emerging markets, particularly the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Latin America (LATAM). According to the Finance Magnates Q2 2025 Intelligence Report, while Asia continues to lead global CFD trading activity, participation from emerging regions such as the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America has been rising, reflecting broader retail engagement and growing appetite for mobile-first trading access.

"In a volatile macroeconomic climate, building resilient infrastructure across licensed jurisdictions is how we scale sustainably," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade. "This acquisition forms part of a broader strategy to promote inclusivity by expanding access to credible, regulated brokers across regions like LATAM and MENA, and to provide traders with intuitive trading experiences that meet them wherever they are."

Mitrade's regulatory footprint already includes licenses from ASIC (Australia), CIMA (Cayman Islands), FSC (Mauritius) and CySEC (Cyprus). The addition of the FSCA license through Fridah Asset Managers Pty Ltd further enhances Mitrade's ability to offer consistent access to more than 800 financial instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, ETFs and shares.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under the Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23). The brand democratises market access, connecting 5M+ traders to OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, shares, and more.

Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com/ for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641632/Mitrade_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-broker-mitrade-expands-global-reach-with-fsca-license-via-fridah-asset-managers-acquisition-302577826.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.