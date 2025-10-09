Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

09 October 2025

European Union / EU000A4EG021

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 09.09.2025, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Lukas Patzer; telephone: +49 711 12728238) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: EU (European Union),AAA (Fitch) / Aaa (Moody's) / AA+ (S&P) / AAA (Scope) Guarantor(s) (if any): - Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 5bn Description: 5-year 5bn due 14 October 2030, Bearer Notes / RegS Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange's (regulated market) Offer price: 99.903

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Barclays, BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB and Morgan Stanley

Although stabilisation offers were made, no stabilisation transactions were carried out.

