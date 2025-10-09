Anzeige
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
09.10.25 | 10:24
Dow Jones News
09.10.2025 09:21 Uhr
Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions

DJ Notification of managers' transactions 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Notification of managers' transactions 
09-Oct-2025 / 08:46 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9.10.2025 08:46:12 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions 
 
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notifications pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 regarding the 
exercise of pre-emptive rights for the subscription of new shares in connection with the company's rights issue. The 
notifications concern transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons 
closely associated with them. 
 
See the notifications from Lene Skole, Chair of the Board of Directors; Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO; Trond 
Westlie, Group Chief Financial Officer; and Henriette Fenger Ellekrog, Chief HR Officer, in the attached PDF document. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
Michael Korsgaard 
+45 99 55 95 52 
mikon@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.  

Attachments 
 . Orsted CA no. 25 2025.pdf 
 . Notification to the DFSA 9 October 2025.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  404550 
EQS News ID:  2210356 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210356&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2025 02:46 ET (06:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
