COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Navidea" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that it filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11, Subchapter V of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Court") on October 1, 2025.The filing is intended to enable the Company to pursue an orderly restructuring of its financial obligations while continuing limited operations to preserve value for creditors and stakeholders. The Company intends to use the Chapter 11 process to evaluate strategic alternatives, protect its assets, and ensure fair treatment of creditors.Access to Case InformationEpiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC ("Epiq") is serving as the claims and noticing agent for the Company's Chapter 11 case. Creditors, shareholders, and other interested parties can obtain additional information about the case, including court filings, claim forms, and key dates, by visiting the Epiq website at: https://dm.epiq11.com/Navidea. Additionally, creditors, shareholders, and other interested parties can register on the case website to receive electronic copies of to all docketed Court pleadings, free of charge.About NavideaNavidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea's Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea's strategy is to market novel products and advancing the Company's pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts through its diverse portfolio of issued US and foreign patents and patent applications. For more information, visit www.navidea.com.ContactsCraig A. Dais, Chief Financial Officercdais@navidea.com(614)-822-2322

