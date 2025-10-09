comforte AG Launches TAMUNIO: A Unified Data Security Platform to Meet the Digital Challenges of Tomorrow

WIESBADEN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / comforte AG today announced the launch of TAMUNIO , a new unified data security platform designed to reduce risk, accelerate innovation with Cloud and AI, and optimize operational costs for the world's largest and most demanding enterprises.

Built on decades of experience securing mission-critical environments, TAMUNIO integrates the best of comforte's existing product portfolio with new capabilities designed to help customers manage the digital challenges of today and tomorrow.

As they double down on digital transformation to accelerate growth, organizations are seeing their cyber-attack grow dramatically, putting data in the crosshairs of global threat actors. With financial data, health records and personal information scattered across clouds and jurisdictions, security teams struggle to protect data while regulatory scrutiny deepens and business demand for data-driven insights grows.

At stake is not just potentially significant financial and reputational loss, but also competitive agility and, increasingly, personal liability for executives.

"With mounting geopolitical and market volatility, global regulations, AI-driven attacks, and quantum threats, there has never been a more critical moment to take control of your data," said Henning Horst, CTO at comforte AG. "With TAMUNIO, we're helping to turn data security from a cost center into a growth accelerator-enabling customers to accelerate cloud, AI and analytics at enterprise scale without compromising on security."

TAMUNIO's architecture comprises two key elements.

At its core is automated data discovery, classification and protection-the latter achieved via tokenization and format-preserving encryption (FPE), which render data cryptographically useless to attackers while preserving its utility for business users. For scenarios where customers still require access to the original plaintext, TAMUNIO introduces Data Sovereignty Zones: hardware-isolated Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) powered by confidential computing. These zones can be deployed across any cloud infrastructure while remaining fully governed and controlled by the customer.

TAMUNIO product highlights:

Advanced Data-centric Protection: Built-in tokenization, encryption, and AI-powered detection to safeguard sensitive data across its lifecycle

Quantum-Safe Cryptography: Protects data against future quantum threats while securing today's operations

Confidential Compute & Data Sovereignty Zones: Ensure sensitive plaintext data is only processed in secure, customer-controlled zones in the cloud. (Eg detokenization)

AI-Powered Data Discovery: Automatically and continuously detects sensitive data across structured and unstructured sources

Unstructured Data & File Protection: Expands protection to mitigate breach risks across all sensitive enterprise data

Centralized Monitoring, Auditing & Key Management: Reduces complexity and compliance costs across hybrid IT environments

And, for AI , TAMUNIO provides two powerful layers of protection:

First, sensitive data is de-identified before being used to train models; And second, organizations can run AI itself inside Sovereignty Zones, keeping everything in strict isolation. This ensures valuable insights without exposing critical information.

For existing comforte customers, TAMUNIO represents the future, with easy upgrade paths and an innovative roadmap over the coming years. Organizations can also rest assured that our promise to customer excellence remains unchanged.

TAMUNIO empowers organizations to unlock new revenue streams, drive innovation, and streamline compliance-all while simplifying operations and reducing costs. Even the most complex IT environments gain stronger security and resilience, built in a future-proof way.

TAMUNIO is now available globally. To find out how it could transform your approach to data security, please visit www.comforte.com .

About comforte AG

comforte AG is a leading provider of data-centric security solutions that empower enterprises to protect sensitive information throughout its lifecycle while maintaining its usability for business operations. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, comforte is a trusted partner for global enterprises across various industries. The TAMUNIO data security platform automates the discovery, classification and protection of data within complex IT environments. With over 25 years of expertise, comforte safeguards data for over 300 global customers, including industry leaders like Visa and Mastercard, enabling them to drive digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth with confidence.

For more information, visit comforte.com and follow comforte AG on LinkedIn and X .

