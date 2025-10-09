India's Eastman Auto & Power has unveiled a plug-and-play inverter with a built-in lithium-ion battery, targeting simpler and more efficient solar use for households and small businesses.From pv magazine India Eastman Auto & Power Ltd has introduced Solar Access LIB, a 1,000-VA inverter with an integrated 150-Ah lithium-ion battery designed to simplify solar adoption for homes and businesses. The compact, plug-and-play unit allows users to switch flexibly between grid and solar power while maximizing available space. The system features a zero-drop maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar charger ...

