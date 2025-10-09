Resolution Therapeutics announces upcoming presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2025

- Dr Paul Brennan to present on the association of early biomarker modulation with long term clinical outcomes from the MATCH Ph II study of non-engineered macrophages in cirrhosis

- Dr Lara Campana to present on anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects of regenerative macrophage therapy in models of liver fibrosis

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited ("Resolution" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Regenerative Macrophage Therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announces two abstracts have been selected for presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2025. The conference will take place in Washington D.C., between 7-11 November 2025.

Dr Paul Brennan MD, PhD, Clinical Lecturer in Hepatology, University of Dundee, UK, will present data from the University of Edinburgh's MATCH 2 clinical trial demonstrating that regenerative macrophage therapy (RMT) is associated with early changes in biomarkers associated with liver function (INR; dMELD), which in turn correlate with much longer survival in patients with advanced cirrhosis. Details below:

Title: Early modulation of INR and MELD after regenerative macrophage therapy is associated with favourable clinical outcomes at three-year follow-up

Publication Number: 2435

Author: Dr. Paul Brennan, PhD

Date/Time: 8 November 2025, 8:00am - 5:00pm EST

Track: Portal Hypertension and Other Complications of Cirrhosis ("2280-2479")

Dr. Lara Campana, Ph.D., co-founder and Senior Vice President of Research and Translational Science at Resolution will present a poster detailing the preclinical data supporting the anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects of regenerative macrophage therapies in models of liver fibrosis. Details below:

Title: Assessment of regenerative macrophage therapy pharmacology supports anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical models of liver fibrosis

Publication Number: 3391

Author: Dr Lara Campana, PhD

Date/Time: 9 November 2025, 5:00pm - 6:30pm EST

Track: Liver Fibrogenesis and Non-Parenchymal Cell Biology ("3335-3420")

Members of the Resolution senior leadership team will be attending the conference. Please reach out to set up a meeting to learn more about the Company.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering regenerative macrophage therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to develop macrophages with pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes. Resolution's initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, to treat patients with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into inflammatory and fibrotic indications beyond liver disease, including graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) and lung fibrosis. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes's lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

About AASLD

AASLD is the leading organization of scientists and health care professionals committed to preventing and curing liver disease. It fosters research that leads to improved treatment options for millions of liver disease patients. It advances the science and practice of hepatology through educational conferences, training programs, professional publications, and partnerships with government agencies and sister societies.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resolution-therapeutics-announces-upcoming-presentations-at-the-american-association-for-the-study-of-liver-disease-aasld-the-liver-meeting-2025-302578717.html