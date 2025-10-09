DJ Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc (EPRA LN) Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 63.7979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4992384 CODE: EPRA LN ISIN: LU1437018838 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN LEI Code: 222100QO3TG8Z3F0JO91 Sequence No.: 404641 EQS News ID: 2210554 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210554&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)