Kyoto Group AS: World's largest thermal energy storage unit inaugurated by Kyoto Group at KALL Ingredients in Hungary

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyoto Group today inaugurated its second European Heatcube, the world's largest industrial thermal energy storage system, at KALL Ingredients corn processing facility in Tiszapüspöki, Hungary, marking a major step in industrial decarbonization.

The 56 MWh Heatcube will provide more than 30 GWh of clean process heat annually, replacing natural gas and reducing up to 8,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

"This is a huge step forward for Kyoto Group and for clean low-cost industrial heat. Through our Heat-as-a-Service model, we provide KALL Ingredients with affordable, reliable, and emission-free steam-while enhancing grid flexibility in Hungary," said Morten Bülow, CEO of Kyoto Group.

The KALL facility is one of the newest corn processing plants in Europe. It can process up to 530,000 tons of corn per year, to produce starches for food, paper and industrial products, alcohol for pharmaceutical and food industries, sweeteners for the food industry and ingredients for animal feed.

"Sustainability is central to our operations. Kyoto's Heatcube offers a stable and cost-effective supply of clean process heat, helping us reduce energy costs and move towards full reliance on renewable energy," said Maarten Welten, Managing director of KALL Ingredients.

Innovative Heat-as-a-Service model

The KALL installation was made possible through a strategic partnership with Kyotherm (majority investor), Energiabörze (energy trading partner and minority investor), and Kyoto Group (technology provider), operating under a 15-year Heat-as-a-Service agreement via a Hungarian single-purpose vehicle (SPV).

"Thermal storage solutions like Heatcube show how industry can decarbonize while adding value to the power system. The excess of intermittent renewable energy will be massive and will shape the energy landscape of the coming decade. We are proud to invest in this landmark project," said Arnaud Susplugas, CEO of Kyotherm.

Increased flexibility

The Heatcube at KALL Ingredients will operate as an asset in the flexibility markets and utilize intermittent renewable energy whenever available, while supplying steam for industrial production.

"As renewables expand in Hungary, flexible storage is essential. With Heatcube we can act on reserve markets and reduce costs for industry," said András Vinkovits, Chairman of Energiabörze.

Thermal Energy Day sets the stage for Inauguration

The inauguration ceremony follows Thermal Energy Day, which Kyoto Group hosted yesterday in Budapest, Hungary, where thought leaders and leading companies such as Jan Rosenow, McKinsey & Company, Aurora Energy Research, BASF, and others discussed the future of industrial heat. The on-demand version can be watched here.

The technology

Kyoto's Heatcube is a modular thermal energy storage system that provides industrial customers with low-cost, renewable-based heat while reducing CO2 emissions. Using intermittent renewable energy to heat molten salt to over 400°C, Heatcube stores from 39 MWh to 104 MWh and delivers up to 14 MW of discharge power. The stored energy is released as high-temperature steam for industrial production processes.

For more information, contact:

Head of Marketing & Communications Lelagh Trewhella

lelagh.trewhella@kyotogroup.no

+47 911 89 050

About Kyoto Group

Kyoto Group is a leading thermal battery company committed to decarbonizing industrial heat with its innovative solution, Heatcube. Industrial heat production is responsible for 40% of global carbon emissions - primarily driven by fossil fuels - but this often-overlooked emitter can be decarbonized today with Heatcube.

Heatcube provides a sustainable, cost-effective, plug-and-play solution that efficiently captures and stores renewable energy, converting it into electricity-powered heat to generate steam for industrial applications. Kyoto Group is on a mission to empower industries with renewable thermal energy, paving the way for a world powered by nature.

Founded in 2016, Kyoto Group has offices in Oslo, Norway, and Seville, Spain, and operates through subsidiaries in Denmark. Our principal owner, Glentra, a leading Danish energy fund, drives the green transition through innovative decarbonization and energy efficiency technologies. Visit us at www.kyotogroup.no and follow us on LinkedIn.

About KALL Ingredients Kft

KALL Ingredients Kft. is a Hungarian-owned company and one of the newest corn processing plants in Europe based on a 145 million € greenfield investment. KALL processes up to 530 000 tons of NON-GMO corn per year, providing high quality products to more than 200 customers. Their liquid sugars, pharmaceutical and food grade alcohols and animal feeds are continuously sold in more than 25 countries. Due to the modern technology of the plant, KALL processes the corn without producing waste. https://kallingredients.hu/

About Kyotherm

Kyotherm is a European Energy-as-a-Service investment company and energy producer investing worldwide dedicated to renewable heating and energy efficiency projects, with varied technologies including solar thermal, biomass, geothermal, storage and waste heat energy as well as district heating networks and installations allowing reduced energy consumption. It has financed, owns, manages, or has committed to fund a total of 60 projects, representing an aggregate capacity of 270 MW and a production of about 1 TWh per year in savings or renewable energy. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and is present in 13 countries. More information on www.kyotherm.com

About Energiabörze Kft.

Energiabörze is a Hungarian aggregator and energy trading company who has developed and owns its innovative production control and trading solution. Energiabörze supports the boom of renewables with their integration into the Hungarian electricity system by their aFRR regulation. The portfolio covers own and partner conventional cogen-, PV-, and biogas power plants, waste incinerators, batteries, as well as heat storages. www.energiaborze.hu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kyoto-group-as/r/world-s-largest-thermal-energy-storage-unit-inaugurated-by-kyoto-group-at-kall-ingredients-in-hungar,c4246812

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20557/4246812/3712660.pdf 10.09_Press release KALL Heatcube Inauguration https://news.cision.com/kyoto-group-as/i/kall-ingredients-heatcube-inauguration,c3476248 KALL Ingredients Heatcube Inauguration https://news.cision.com/kyoto-group-as/i/heatcube-inauguration-in-hungary,c3476249 Heatcube Inauguration in Hungary

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-largest-thermal-energy-storage-unit-inaugurated-by-kyoto-group-at-kall-ingredients-in-hungary-302579464.html