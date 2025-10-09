INVL Technology: The first half of 2025 brought NRD Cyber Security a 45% increase in revenue and a strategic shift towards a cybersecurity-as-a-service model

NRD Cyber Security's consolidated revenue for the first half of this year increased by 45.3% to EUR 5.3 million compared to the same period in 2024. Gross profit for the comparable period increased by 30.5% to EUR 2.5 million, while EBITDA increased by 58.2% to EUR 0.9 million.

According to Vilius Benetis, the NRD Cyber Security Director, both legal requirements and the growing maturity of organisations' cybersecurity mean that the market is no longer looking for individual services, but rather a provider that can take care of an organisation's cyber resilience:

"The market is shifting towards the need for a more holistic approach to cybersecurity services. Consequently, there is an increasing expectation for us to provide cybersecurity-as-a-service, covering procedures, processes and technology security configurations, as well as the detection and prevention of threats specific to an organisation."

The organisation also expects that the need for specialised tools will bring new opportunities:

"The specialised monitoring technologies used by Security Operations Centres (SOCs) significantly impact the detection and mitigation of cyber threats. Natrix, the cybersecurity threat monitoring platform developed by our R&D team, is precisely such a tool. It is designed to enable security teams to monitor organisational infrastructure effectively. As the number of SOC teams continues to grow worldwide, both within organisations and as external service providers, there will be new opportunities for the specialised tools," says V. Benetis.

NRD Cyber Security offers cybersecurity solutions, consulting, and other services. The company aims to create secure digital environments for countries, governments, and businesses, and undertakes a wide range of projects around the world. The company is managed by INVL Technology, a Nasdaq Vilnius-listed IT investment company.

