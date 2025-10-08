Everi Holdings Inc.: Everi Enters Seven-Year Strategic Relationship with Churchill Downs Incorporated for Financial Technology Related Services

IGT to Deploy Everi's Financial Access Services and Additional FinTech Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi, an IGT brand, today announced a seven-year agreement with Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (NASDAQ: CHDN) to utilize Everi's CashClub® services and additional FinTech solutions. CDI will roll out a wide range of Everi FinTech products across their live and historical racing entertainment venues and regional gaming properties. This includes ATM, debit, credit and check services, as well as Everi Compliance anti-money laundering ("AML") technology, and a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to optimize back-end gaming operations.

Bill Mudd, President and COO of CDI, said: "The FinTech agreement with Everi represents a tremendous opportunity for our customers. In addition to advancing our financial technology capabilities, the partnership enhances Title 31 compliance and strengthens our operational excellence. Everi's technology, scale, and expertise align seamlessly with our growth strategy and will help us deliver the innovative, secure, and seamless experiences our customers expect and deserve."

Darren Simmons, IGT CEO FinTech, said: "As an iconic brand across gaming and sports and entertainment, Churchill Downs aligns with our philosophy of providing unique patron experiences. We are pleased to enhance their customer journeys and gaming operations with our robust FinTech solutions that offer more diversity in transaction types, process more transactions, and drive more value to the floor than any other supplier in the industry."

The agreement also builds upon the existing relationship between IGT, Everi and CDI, as Everi's BeOn Venue Platform powers the Churchill Downs Racetrack mobile app, and IGT provides historical horse racing games and hardware.

By combining Everi's FinTech innovation with IGT's global infrastructure, operators can benefit from a flexible, modular foundation that delivers smarter data, stronger compliance, and personalized engagement at every touchpoint. Together, IGT and Everi are reimagining how payments, loyalty, and compliance come together - helping operators move faster, serve smarter, and lead the next era of connected gaming.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company's most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

