The Institute of Clinical Research (The ICR) is delighted to announce the launch of its Company Membership Scheme, an initiative designed to strengthen professional development and collaboration across the clinical research sector by increasing access to the clinical research community to a wider membership.

Several organisations have already joined as Company Members, demonstrating strong interest in the scheme and its benefits for both organisations and individual members.

What is Company Membership?

The Company Membership Scheme offers organisations a more efficient, cost effective and inclusive opportunity to provide ICR membership to their employees -in the UK, Europe, or globally. It also allows employers to show their support of the Clinical Research industry and to shape the direction of The ICR. Membership fees are tiered based on the number of individuals enrolled.

What Our Members Are Saying

"Joining as Company Member has given our staff access to high-quality training and a professional network that supports their growth." Ewan Campbell, CEO, Acceler8 Clinical Research

"We see this as a strategic investment in our people. The webinars and expert access have already sparked new ideas and collaborations within our teams." Graham Wylie, Chairman, The MRN

"The ICR's flexible approach to global membership means we can support our teams across Europe and beyond. It's a great way to unify our professional development efforts." Graham Belgrave, Managing Director, Advanced Clinical

"We're thrilled to see companies embracing this opportunity to invest in their teams and the wider community," said Karen Roy, Co-Chair, The ICR. "This scheme is a powerful way to support career growth, foster collaboration, and elevate standards across the industry."

Key Benefits of Company Membership

For Companies:

Enhance employee development and engagement

Showcase commitment to clinical research excellence

Opportunity to be part of the voice of Clinical Operations through The ICR

Free 'Hot Topic' webinars for members and opportunity to present

Discounted training, forums, events and tailored sessions

A free 2-hour online event, chosen from a selection of topics, for ICR members registered within the company

Efficient, cost effective and inclusive management of membership costs

For Members:

Join a global community of clinical researchers

Use of MICR letters (Professional Members of The ICR)

Free "Hot Topic" webinars and expert access

Receive the quarterly e-newsletter 'CRfocus'

Reduced rates for training, forums, events

Opportunities for mentoring, leadership, and consultation input

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009012015/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please visit https://icr-global.org/company-membership/ or contact Karen Roy on karen@icr-global.com