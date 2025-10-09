Braskem, a market leader in the production of biopolymers on an industrial scale, is currently at K 2025, the world's leading trade fair for plastics and rubber in Düsseldorf, Germany. On the opening day, Braskem showcased a new generation of bio-based and circular product solutions aimed at accelerating the transformation of the plastics industry. Under its sustainable portfolio, Braskem is revealing product launches and partnerships that bring sustainability and innovation to life across packaging, healthcare, hygiene, and consumer goods.

I'm green bio-based polyethylene

"K 2025 is the ideal platform to show how our innovations are ready for real-world application," said Walmir Soller, VP Olefins/Polyolefins North America, Europe, and Asia. "We're not just testing the market; we're scaling up solutions that combine technical performance with environmental benefits.

New product launches

MDO film with I'm green bio-based PE

Braskem introduces a new application of Machine Direction-Oriented (MDO) technology using bio-based polyethylene derived from ethanol, made with sugarcane. These films deliver enhanced stiffness, optical properties, and recyclability, enabling mono-material packaging such as flow packs, MDO labels, and stand-up pouches. The use of MDO films enables the development of structures that are more aligned with the circular economy, while still meeting performance requirements. The MDO films are developed in collaboration with Cazoolo, Braskem's circular packaging design lab, and converter FCO Group.





Under the Medcol brand, Braskem presents a low-density polyethylene designed for pharmaceutical applications such as blow-fill-seal processes, like plastic ampoules with twist-off caps. The material meets regulatory requirements without additives and offers improved temperature resistance and flowability. Its updated Life Cycle Assessment study (2023) shows a carbon footprint of -2.27 kgCO2e per kg, reinforcing its sustainability profile within healthcare packaging.





Braskem introduces the I'm green bio-based high-density polyethylene specifically developed for the non-wovens market. Designed for hygiene and bi-component fiber applications such as diapers, this HDPE offers low gel levels, excellent processing stability, improved heat resistance, and great color stability. It performs well in both bi-component spunbond and mono-component spunbound processes, ensuring reliability in high-performance hygiene applications. According to a 2023 updated Life Cycle Assessment study, the material has a carbon footprint of -2.01 kgCO2e per kg, underscoring its contribution to more sustainable hygiene product solutions.





Braskem presents a new I'm green bio-based ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) containing 21% vinyl acetate, offering significantly improved softness and flexibility compared to lower VA grades. This material is particularly well-suited for footwear applications, especially soles and insoles that require enhanced comfort and performance. As part of Braskem's I'm green bio-based portfolio, this EVA combines functional advantages with a renewable origin, making it a sustainable alternative for high-quality consumer goods.

Featured applications at the booth

Polytan: a leading German manufacturer of high-performance sports surfaces, is using Braskem's I'm green bio-based polyethylene to bring sustainability to its advanced turf technologies. The Poligras Paris GT zero, the world's first carbon-zero synthetic hockey turf, was prominently featured during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, setting a new benchmark for sustainable sports infrastructure. In football, the LigaTurf Cross GT zero system offers a fully recyclable and multifunctional turf solution that supports eco-friendly organic infills and meets elite performance standards all while helping reduce carbon emissions.





bottle up, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, offers stylish, refillable bottles designed to reduce plastic waste and lower carbon emissions using renewable materials. Eurobottle, from Dronten, Netherlands, has over 30 years of experience producing durable, reusable sports bottles-now completely bio-based to support a circular future.

Together, these partners show how everyday products can combine design, durability, and climate-friendly materials.

Strategic partnerships

In collaboration with leading machine manufacturers, Braskem is leveraging strategic partnerships to demonstrate the performance of its polymers' technologies across a variety of transformation processes. Live demonstrations at partner booths will showcase the practical application of these materials, emphasizing their role in driving innovation and sustainability within the industry. These partnerships underscore the importance of seamless integration between equipment, processing methods, and polymers portfolios. By aligning technological capabilities, Braskem and its partners are enabling more efficient, forward-thinking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the market. It is possible to find Braskem's polymers at Euro Machinery (Hall 11, I46), Dr. Boy (Hall 13, A43), and Carnevalli (Hall 16, C170).

About Braskem

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

