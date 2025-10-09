Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
09.10.2025 10:06 Uhr
IDEOLI GROUP INC: Ideoli Group Partners with European Soccer Legend Theodoros Zagorakis to Illuminate ZAGORAKIS7 ACADEMY with Advanced LED Stadium Lighting

ATHENS and THESSALONIKI, Greece, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideoli Group, recognised globally as a leader in lighting innovation, is proud to announce its collaboration with ZAGORAKIS7 ACADEMY, a premier youth football training facility founded by European soccer legend and EURO 2004 champion Thodoris Zagorakis.

Ideoli's lighting system, engineered in-house, is designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern athletic facilities.

Located in Nea Raidestos, Greece, ZAGORAKIS7 ACADEMY features six elite pitches, a top-tier coaching staff, and a strategic mission to identify and develop the next generation of European football talent. Ideoli Group has equipped the entire facility with cutting-edge LED stadium lighting, dramatically enhancing visibility, safety, and usability well into the evening hours.

"What we've created is more than just a football center - it's a launchpad for young players to realize their full potential," said Thodoris Zagorakis, Founder of ZAGORAKIS7 ACADEMY. "Ideoli's stadium lighting transforms our training environment. The quality, precision, and reliability of the lighting give our players the opportunity to extend their day and sharpen their skills in conditions that meet international standards."

For George Stroumboulis, CEO and Co-Founder of Ideoli Group, the partnership represents both a professional milestone and a personal privilege:

"Partnering with Thodoris Zagorakis is incredibly meaningful. As a lifelong fan, I've admired his leadership on and off the pitch. To now work together in shaping a facility that supports the future of football in Greece and across Europe is an honor. At Ideoli, we're committed to enabling youth sports by delivering world-class lighting technology where it matters most."

Ideoli's lighting system, engineered in-house, is designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern athletic facilities. Each fixture delivers optimal beam angles, full-field uniformity, and long-lasting performance, even in the most rigorous conditions.

"Our LED stadium fixtures are built using the most advanced field studies in lighting design," noted Chris Hartswick, Chief Technology Office & Co-Founder of Ideoli. "Every element - from color rendering to beam coverage - has been optimized to support both training and competitive play. It's lighting you can count on, no matter the level of play."

With this collaboration, ZAGORAKIS7 ACADEMY sets a new benchmark for youth sports development in the region - merging legendary leadership with cutting-edge technology to inspire and empower the athletes of tomorrow.

www.ideoli.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789647/IDEOLI_STADIUM.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ideoli-group-partners-with-european-soccer-legend-theodoros-zagorakis-to-illuminate-zagorakis7-academy-with-advanced-led-stadium-lighting-302578239.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
