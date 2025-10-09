NeoVolta Inc: NeoVolta Expands Portfolio With Neubau Energy Acquisition, Targeting Higher Revenues and Margins

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoVolta Inc . ( NASDAQ:NEOV ) is moving quickly to scale its energy storage business, signing an asset purchase agreement for Neubau Energy's next-generation modular battery platform and adding Neubau's senior leadership team to its ranks.

The transaction, finalized on October 1, 2025, is expected to close by October 15 and to be immediately accretive to both revenue and gross margins.

As part of the transaction, NeoVolta has appointed Amany Ibrahim as Chief Operating Officer and Thomas Enzendorfer as Chief Technology Officer. Michael Mendik, NeoVolta's previous COO, will remain with the company as Chief Product Officer.

Amany Ibrahim, co-founder and former Chief Strategy Officer at Neubau Energy, led product innovation and market expansion for its modular residential battery platform. She brings over a decade of operational experience in energy and infrastructure. Thomas Enzendorfer served as CEO of Neubau Energy in California and Managing Director in Vienna, overseeing solar manufacturing and distribution. His prior roles include Director of Solar Energy at Fronius USA and President of Soligent Distribution LLC.

A Platform Built for Speed

By integrating Neubau's modular energy storage technology, NeoVolta expects to accelerate its expansion across the residential storage market. Neubau's 30-minute installation systems will soon be available under the NeoVolta brand, cutting deployment costs by up to 75% and opening new channels for installers and electricians.

"Merging Neubau's talent and next-gen battery manufacturing platform is a significant milestone in executing our growth multi-channel strategy. As the transaction accelerates our residential energy storage market penetration, we expect it to be immediately accretive to revenue and gross margins," said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. "Neubau's technology portfolio and manufacturing know-how are expected to provide us tariff-free access to advanced battery technology. At Neubau, Amany has spearheaded strategy, product innovation, and market expansion and Thomas led manufacturing and distribution. We are excited they will strengthen our team and support our aggressive growth plans."

Deal Overview

The acquisition brings together Neubau's proprietary battery architecture and NeoVolta's growing distribution network, creating a platform designed for scale. Neubau's modular design, which is protected by more than a dozen patents, integrates inverters, batteries, and management software into a single, rapidly deployable system that one installer can set up in under 30 minutes.

Under the terms of the agreement, NeoVolta:

Paid $500,000 in cash and issued 200,000 restricted common shares at signing.

Will pay unit royalties of $10 per neuClick Battery Module sold for three years.

May issue up to 4 million additional restricted shares if Neubau-related revenue milestones are met before December 31, 2028.

NeoVolta expects the transaction to:

Strengthen its leadership with Neubau's senior executives joining key operational roles.

Reduce installation times by up to 75%, expanding access to new installer networks.

Add high energy-density ESS modules and modular battery patents to its portfolio.

Lessen exposure to 2026 tariffs through Neubau's Austrian manufacturing base.

Together, the integration is expected to accelerate NeoVolta's residential market reach, increase gross margins, and deepen the company's presence across both U.S. and international energy storage markets.

About Neubau Energy

Founded in 2023, Neubau Energy has developed one of the industry's most installer-friendly residential battery system with the highest energy density in its class. The company's truly modular architecture, protected by over a dozen patents, integrates batteries, inverter, battery management, and communications into a single unit that one person can install in under 30 minutes. The company's experienced team includes veterans from the energy storage, solar, and automotive industries who will continue driving innovation in operational and technology leadership roles as part of the combined organization. Neubau's Austrian manufacturing base provides a tariff-advantaged platform for the U.S. residential storage market. For more information visit: www.neubauenergy.com

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta's flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power. For more information visit: www.neovolta.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the acquisition of Neubau Energy assets, expected financial impacts, market opportunities, operational benefits, and anticipated closing timeline. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete definitive documentation, satisfaction of closing conditions, integration challenges, market acceptance of combined offerings, realization of anticipated synergies, and other risks detailed in NeoVolta's SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. For additional risk factors, see Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investors David Barnard, Alliance Advisors IR [email protected]

415-433-3777

Media Email: [email protected]

800-364-5464

