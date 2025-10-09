ON2IT B.V.: ON2IT Launches breakthrough MDR Detect: The Real MDR, Delivering Clarity, Control, and Disruptive Pricing in Minutes

PLANO, Texas and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ON2IT, a global innovator in Zero Trust cybersecurity, announces the release of MDR Detect- the Real MDR.

MDR Detect is the first security operations solution built to put modern enterprises in full control of their own data and security. It provides panoramic visibility and clarity across IT, OT, cloud, on-prem, and even homegrown systems.

With MDR Detect, Threat Intelligence and Deception Triggers detect events the moment they occur, while retroactive hunting delivers sub-second clarity driven by AI.

MDR Detect ensures clients maintain full ownership of their data by allowing data locality control and retention on their own terms. Clients can leverage their own storage and/or unused cloud spend ("use-it-or-lose-it") by deciding where logs reside and how long they are kept.

Financial : Industry-disruptive pricing, delivered at half the cost of leading MDR providers, with more optimizations through compression and the freedom to blend storage tiers.

: Industry-disruptive pricing, delivered at half the cost of leading MDR providers, with more optimizations through compression and the freedom to blend storage tiers. Speed : Agentless deployment, fully operational in minutes.

: Agentless deployment, fully operational in minutes. Centralize : Consolidate events to improve Incident Response, optimizing both speed and cost.

: Consolidate events to improve Incident Response, optimizing both speed and cost. Secure : Sub-second detection of today's AI-driven, state-sponsored attacks by MDR Detect.

: Sub-second detection of today's AI-driven, state-sponsored attacks by MDR Detect. Client quote:

"Before MDR Detect, we lacked a clear sense of control. Our events were dispersed and often went uninvestigated," said a CISO and Cybersecurity Leader at a Global Industrial Manufacturer. "MDR Detect gave us back complete visibility and control over our data and it was live in 10 minutes. We were able to quickly deploy three instances to support our global operations and data-locality requirements, all without additional charges to our overall infrastructure. The pricing genuinely shocked us at just $3 per user per month especially in a market where we had grown accustomed to constant price increases."

"At ON2IT, we are driven by our impact in building a more secure world," said Marcel van Eemeren, CEO of ON2IT. "Pricing is certainly an accessibility driver, and from the beginning one of our core pillars has been a healthy pushback against complacency by other vendors. Everything we do must truly matter to the security of our clients, because that is what gives our employees purpose."

MDR Detect is available today worldwide through ON2IT and its partner network.

