The share capital of Ørsted A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 10 October 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Name:
|Ørsted
|Volume before change:
|420,381,080 shares (DKK 4,203,810,800)
|Change:
|900,816,600 shares (DKK 9,008,166,000)
|Volume after change:
|1,321,197,680 shares (DKK 13,211,976,800)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 66.60
|Face value:
|DKK 10
|Short name:
|ORSTED
|Orderbook ID:
|122544
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
