The share capital of Ørsted A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 10 October 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0060094928 Name: Ørsted Volume before change: 420,381,080 shares (DKK 4,203,810,800) Change: 900,816,600 shares (DKK 9,008,166,000) Volume after change: 1,321,197,680 shares (DKK 13,211,976,800) Subscription price: DKK 66.60 Face value: DKK 10 Short name: ORSTED Orderbook ID: 122544

