Malaysia's large-scale solar scheme (LSS) has approved 6,028 MW of solar capacity to 117 companies across six bidding rounds to date, according to the country's Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.More than 6 GW of utility-scale solar projects have been approved under Malaysia's large-scale solar (LSS) program to date, according to figures from the country's Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra). The auction scheme, first introduced in 2016, has delivered 6,028 MW of solar capacity to 117 companies that have won bids across six rounds to date. In ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...