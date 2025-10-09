IFS Cloud to Power Bjelin Group's Global Supply Chain and Manufacturing Operations

Bjelin Group's digital capabilities will be transformed by IFS Cloud, enabling end-to-end visibility and scalability across global operations

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced that Bjelin Group, a Swedish family-owned innovator in wood flooring and furniture components, has selected the Industrial AI-fuelled IFS Cloud platform to optimize and scale its global operations.



As part of its strategic transformation, Bjelin Group will implement IFS Cloud to modernize and harmonize core business processes across supply chain, manufacturing, finance, procurement, and maintenance. The implementation will support Bjelin's long-term growth strategy and improve visibility and efficiency across seven manufacturing sites and multiple global distribution centers.



IFS Cloud will be used to plan and schedule manufacturing across all of Bjelin's production facilities, as well as optimize inventory levels in both global and local distribution warehouses. The company will also use the platform to streamline its order-to-cash processes, including automated intercompany transactions, and to enable more effective multi-site planning and increased process automation. In addition, IFS Cloud's Enterprise Asset Management capabilities will be used to maintain critical assets at Bjelin's manufacturing sites.



The decision to invest in IFS comes at a critical time for Bjelin Group. Following significant investments in manufacturing capacity, the company is now positioned to deliver large volumes of flooring to a global market. To execute on this planned growth, Bjelin required a modern, flexible enterprise solution that could support scalable operations and provide end-to-end process control - from raw timber to finished floor.



Erik Areskog Elming, Global IT Director at Bjelin Group, said: "To deliver on our growth ambitions, we needed to modernize and unify the way we run our operations. IFS Cloud gives us a single platform with the depth and flexibility to manage everything from supply chain and manufacturing to maintenance and finance. It will help us scale with control, speed, and confidence."



Ann-Kristin Sander, Managing Director, Nordics at IFS, commented: "In a challenging market environment, manufacturers like Bjelin are demonstrating foresight by investing in digital capabilities that will strengthen their resilience and agility. With IFS Cloud, Bjelin is not only modernizing its operations but also laying the foundation to scale efficiently and respond with confidence to shifting industry demands."



The implementation project will be delivered by Addovation, a long-standing IFS partner, in collaboration with IFS and the Bjelin team.

