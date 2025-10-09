Nomios, a pan-European specialist in cybersecurity services, announces the acquisition of Intragen, an award-winning specialist in the field of Identity and Access Management. The acquisition, supported by Keensight Capital, marks a major milestone in Nomios' growth strategy and further strengthens its position as the global trusted partner for cybersecurity across Europe.

A partnership of complementary expertise

With a strong presence across Europe, Nomios supports organisations in securing their critical digital infrastructures, whether on premise or cloud based. Nomios' approach is structured around three core service pillars. Through its Consulting Services, the group provides strategic advisory and tailored support to help organizations anticipate and manage cyber risks. Its Professional Services encompass the integration, deployment, and optimization of security and networking solutions, ensuring robust and efficient infrastructures. Finally, Nomios' Managed Services deliver continuous supervision, management, and improvement of security through its Security Operations Centre (SOC), Network Operating Centre (NOC), and Vulnerability Operation Centre (VOC), ensuring high standards of protection, availability, and operational continuity for its clients.

The integration of Intragen further enhances Nomios' offering with leading expertise in digital identity and privileged access management (PAM). Intragen partners with CyberArk, SailPoint, One Identity and Okta. Intragen secured multiple awards with One Identity including Global partner of the year in 2023 and was European Partner of the year for Okta in 2025. Today, Intragen's 250 experts secure millions of identities across Europe.

This combination enables the group to deliver an unmatched range of services, addressing all cybersecurity challenges from networking to identity, and supporting clients in meeting the growing demands of digitalisation and compliance.

A new milestone in Nomios' strategic journey

With the acquisition of Intragen, Nomios is reaching a new and significant milestone in its evolution to become the trusted advisor in cybersecurity across Europe. Today, three-quarters of the Nomios group's revenue comes directly from its expertise in cybersecurity, with a quarter being generated through its networking activities. Nomios' service portfolio now covers nearly the entire spectrum of cybersecurity activities, with the inclusion of Identity and Access Management (IAM) enabling Nomios to address the most complex and emerging security challenges faced by organisations.

Nomios international footprint has also expanded considerably: 60% of the Nomios group's EBITDA is now generated outside France, driven in particular by its strong performance in the Netherlands, Italy and the United Kingdom. This international dynamic is a testament to the trust placed in Nomios by its clients across Europe.

Furthermore, more than 55% of Nomios group's net revenue now comes from its own services portfolio (which includes professional services, support services, managed services, GRC, NOC, SOC and VOC services). This recurring model strengthens the resilience and predictability of the Nomios group's business.

Looking ahead, the consolidated outlook with Intragen allows the Nomios group to target an EBITDA of €75 million and a revenue of €650 million in 2026, reflecting Nomios' long-standing track record and ambition.

Sébastien Kher, CEO and founder of Nomios, said: "What I have particularly valued throughout this process is how much importance Alex and the Intragen team place on their people and their clients-a value that resonates deeply with our own DNA at Nomios. We share the same concern for the wellbeing of our employees, customers and partners, as well as the same commitment to establishing lasting relationships based on trust and expertise. By joining forces, we are creating new synergies to support our clients as they face increasingly complex identity and security challenges. Together, we are opening a new chapter, rich in opportunities for our clients, partners, and teams

Alex Fagioli, CEO of Intragen added: "Joining Nomios represents a tremendous opportunity for Intragen, our employees, and our clients. We share the same commitment to expertise and the same drive to support European organizations in their secure digital transformation. This partnership will allow us to accelerate our development, broaden our offering, and continue to innovate for our clients."

Jean-Christophe Cini, Partner at Keensight Capital, concluded: "We are proud to be supporting Nomios with its continued development. The acquisition of Intragen will propel the business forward, adding new capabilities, geographies and clients, further reinforcing its European leadership

Positive impact for clients, partners, and employees

This acquisition brings a positive impact for clients, partners, and employees. It provides access to an expanded portfolio of solutions and services across EMEA and strengthens the Nomios' capabilities in Managed and recurring Services, and PAM to meet the most demanding market needs. The teams and expertise will be retained, with Intragen by Nomios continuing to operate initially as a separate entity, and subsequently as a distinct segment under the leadership of its current team. Additionally, this new structure opens up fresh professional development opportunities for employees of both groups. The acquisition is expected to complete before the end of the month.

About Intragen

Intragen is a leading European expert in digital identity and access management. The company has offices and teams in several key European countries, including the United Kingdom (London), Finland (Helsinki), Germany (Neuss), Greece (Athens), the Netherlands (Utrecht), and Sweden (Stockholm). Intragen supports organisations throughout the EMEA region, relying on local experts to deliver tailored solutions. As a leading partner of Okta, CyberArk, One Identity, and SailPoint, Intragen has been supporting organizations for over 15 years in securing identities and managing privileged access (PAM). With recognized expertise, a comprehensive managed services offering, and tailored support, Intragen helps clients address compliance, digital transformation, and cybersecurity challenges. The company relies on a team of experts and an internal academy to ensure operational excellence and continuous innovation. www.intragen.com

About Nomios

Nomios is one of Europe's leading providers of cybersecurity services. With a deep-rooted commitment to understanding and addressing clients' unique needs, Nomios ensures personalized and effective strategies that drive tangible results. Leveraging a wealth of experience and expertise across various industries, Nomios delivers innovative solutions across a broad customer base in a wide range of sectors. Founded in 2004 by its current Group CEO, Nomios now has more than 20 offices in seven European countries. It has continually expanded its range of services, including integration, consulting, support, managed services and SOC and VOC. Nomios is renowned for its experienced, loyal and highly certified engineers, making it a leading partner for vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Fortinet, F5, and others. Since November 2023, Keensight Capital is the majority shareholder of Nomios. www.nomios.com

About Keensight Capital

Keensight Capital ("Keensight"), one of the leading European Growth Buyout firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. With over 25 years of experience and €6bn of assets under management, Keensight Capital's team of seasoned professionals leverages their differentiated private equity experience to invest in profitably growing companies. Drawing on its expertise in the Technology and Healthcare sectors, Keensight identifies the best investment opportunities in Europe and works closely with the management teams providing capital, strategic guidance and operational support. Keensight operates in more than 90 countries across the globe with a presence in Paris, London, Boston, and Singapore. www.keensight.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009903600/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:



Nomios

Tim Fleur tim.fleur@nomios.nl +31 (0) 643464012



Intragen

Paul Cameron Paul.cameron@intragen.com +44 (0) 7376221986



Keensight Capital

Cindy Giraud cgiraud@keensight.com +33 (0) 6 37 96 55 37



Headland Consultancy

Ellen Johnson ejohnson@headlandconsultancy.com +44 (0) 79 0185 3673

Rowann Innes rinnes@headlandconsultancy.com +44 (0) 73 1137 0023