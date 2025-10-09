Anzeige
Quora ranks among top cited sources in Google's AI Mode responses, according to Semrush
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 11:06 Uhr
140 Leser
Quora ranks among top cited sources in Google's AI Mode responses, according to Semrush

New Semrush research ranks Quora in #4 in Google AI Mode sources, reinforcing its #1 position in AI Overviews.

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quora continues to stand out as a leading source of trusted knowledge in Google's AI-powered search experiences. According to new research from Semrush, Quora ranks as the fourth most-cited domain in Google AI Mode, appearing in 7.25% of responses-roughly one in every 14 answers. This builds on earlier Semrush findings that names Quora the #1 most-cited domain in Google AI Overviews.

Quora ranks #4 in Google AI Mode.

While AI Overviews appear automatically at the top of search results, AI Mode is an intentional opt-in where users actively choose AI-generated responses over traditional results. Quora's prominence across both formats highlights the platform's role as a critical channel for reaching high-intent audiences seeking synthesized, trustworthy answers.

"Ranking high in both Google AI Overviews and AI Mode underscores Quora's unique position as a go-to source for knowledge that AI systems rely on," said Vinay Pandey, Chief Revenue Officer at Quora. "For brands, it means Quora content is influencing decisions at key moments of discovery."

Key findings from Semrush's AI Mode study include:

  • Quora threads are surfaced based on topical relevance rather than exact keyword matches.
  • Highly engaged discussions-averaging 37 replies and 15 upvotes-are more likely to be cited.
  • AI responses synthesize content, with less than 50% direct overlap with original Quora answers.
  • Being marked as relevant by Quora's machine learning increases the likelihood of citation by 9x.

These findings signal a growing opportunity. Brands showing up authentically on Quora can reach the platform's 400 million monthly unique visitors, while also extending their visibility beyond Quora into Google's AI-powered search results.

For more information about advertising opportunities on Quora, visit: https://business.quora.com/resources/semrush-google-ai-mode-research

To read the full Semrush study, visit: https://www.semrush.com/blog/quora-google-ai-mode-research/

About Quora

Quora is a leading knowledge-sharing platform where people can ask questions, share insights, and explore diverse perspectives. With over 400 million monthly unique visitors, Quora connects people with the best answers to their questions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791559/Quora.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524423/Quora_Logo.jpg

Quora Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quora-ranks-among-top-cited-sources-in-googles-ai-mode-responses-according-to-semrush-302578656.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
