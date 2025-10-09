Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
09.10.2025 11:33 Uhr
Ørsted adjusts organisation to strengthen competitiveness

DJ Ørsted adjusts organisation to strengthen competitiveness 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted adjusts organisation to strengthen competitiveness 
09-Oct-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9.10.2025 11:00:00 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Ørsted is taking another step in the execution of its updated business plan and strategic priorities by reducing its 
organisation by approx. 2,000 positions towards the end of 2027. 
 
The reasons for this are that the company will be focusing more on offshore wind and Europe, that a number of offshore 
wind farms will be finalised in the coming years, and that the company needs to improve its competitiveness. 
 
"Today, we've told our employees that from now and until the end of 2027, we'll be saying goodbye to many skilled and 
valued colleagues who've contributed greatly to Ørsted. However, this is a necessary consequence of our decision to 
focus our business and the fact that we'll be finalising our large construction portfolio in the coming years - which 
is why we'll need fewer employees. At the same time, we want to create a more efficient and flexible organisation and a 
more competitive Ørsted, ready to bid on new value-accretive offshore wind projects," says Rasmus Errboe, CEO of 
Ørsted, continuing: 
 
"We're committed to maintain our position as a market leader in offshore wind, and we need to ensure that offshore wind 
becomes a key element of Europe's future energy mix and green transition. Therefore, we also need to reduce our costs 
for developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms to strengthen our competitiveness." 
 
Ørsted currently employs around 8,000people globally, which matches the current high level of activity, but by the end 
of 2027, we expect to have a workforce of around 6,000employees. The rightsizing of the organisation will happen 
through natural attrition, a reduction of positions, divestment, outsourcing, and redundancies. As part of this, Ørsted 
has today announced that it will be making approx. 500 employees redundant in Q4 2025, including approx. 235 in 
Denmark. Towards the end of 2027, the organisation will be rightsized in parallel with the decline in construction 
activities. 
 
"We're fully committed to finalising our 8.1GW construction portfolio across 3 continents - Ørsted's largest to date. 
At the same time, we're building a more financially robust and competitive company with solid earnings, which will 
increase as we complete our projects. Once we've achieved this, Ørsted will be a significantly stronger, more focused 
and competitive company. And amongst others, we'll have our skilled employees to thank for this," says Rasmus Errboe. 
 
During 2025, Ørsted has announced several initiatives to deliver on the company's updated strategic direction and be in 
a stronger position in 2028. The recently completed rights issue has strengthened Ørsted's capital structure, and the 
construction of the company's offshore wind portfolio is progressing as planned. As part of its updated strategy, 
Ørsted has also sharpened its geographical and technological focus and will primarily be directing it towards offshore 
wind in Europe and in select markets in the Asia-Pacific region in the future. The company maintains its focus on the 
efficient operation of the Danish combined heat and power plants.  
 
Once all efficiency measures have been implemented, the annual cost savings are expected to amount to approx. DKK2 
billion from 2028. The cost savings related to these efficiency measures have been incorporated into our business plan. 
 
Please also see the interim financial report for the first half of 2025 for more detailed information about business 
targets and initiatives: Operations well above last year and delivering strong H1 2025 results. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Ørsted Global Media Relations 
Kathrine Westermann 
+45 995595 52 
kawes@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com  
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.  
 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted adjusts organisation to strengthen competitiveness.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  404651 
EQS News ID:  2210636 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210636&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
