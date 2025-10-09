International verifier hosts Inaugural Regenerative Capital Market Day at London Stock Exchange

Global finance is waking up to the fact that regeneration is not philanthropy it is the next major engine of economic value. According to the World Economic Forum, nature-positive transactions across key global systems could unlock up to $10.1 trillion in new business opportunities by 2030[1], underscoring the growing alignment between financial performance and ecological resilience. Against this backdrop, Regenified hosted the inaugural Regenerative Capital Market Day at the London Stock Exchange on October 8, convening senior leaders from pension funds, banks, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, and asset managers to examine the fast-growing role of regenerative agriculture and forestry in long-term investment strategy.

The event brought together global experts from the investment community including Dr. Marc Palahí, Chief Nature Officer at Lombard Odier Investment Managers; Justin Adams OBE, founder of Ostara; Salar Shemirani, co-founder and CEO of Regenified; and Paul Young, co-founder and CEO of Conservation Resources.

With the focus on case studies, evolving regulatory frameworks, and pipe-line ready projects across the UK and beyond, the presence of financial institutions, including Barclays, alongside landowners and major buyers of agricultural produce, reflected the growing consensus that regeneration is not only an environmental necessity, but also a driver of resilience and long-term value creation. Barclays recently launched its Farm Transition Finance Program in the UK, offering reduced rates for farmers in qualifying regenerative schemes, including verification provided by Regenified.

"Capital markets are waking up to the fact that regeneration is about more than stewardship it's about building resilient lands that will deliver measurable returns for investors and enduring benefits for communities and ecosystems," says Young. "Bringing this conversation to the London Stock Exchange is a signal that regenerative land use has become an investment opportunity," he adds. Conservation Resources' regenerative forestry and agricultural investments are verified by Regenified.

Regenified is a leading independent verifier of regenerative agricultural practices, grounded in decades of research and farming experience around the world. As the regenerative agriculture movement accelerates, recent developments in finance, media and farming signal a growing demand for standards that deliver real ecological improvement, not just marketing claims. At the center of this shift is a new understanding that regeneration is not an ideology, it is a structural redesign of value creation, grounded in measurable results, transparent governance, and investment-grade integrity. The Regenified 6-3-4 Verification Standard is uniquely positioned to meet that demand, combining robust third-party verification with the flexibility needed to drive adoption at scale.

"This is a moment of reckoning for how we value land, labor and life itself," says Regenified's Shemirani. "We've spent decades building an extractive model that erodes its own foundation. The next era of value creation will be regenerative by design built on transparency, measurable outcomes, and the trust that comes from independent verification. Regenified exists to provide that infrastructure to give investors confidence, farmers agency, and markets the proof they need to scale regeneration with integrity," he notes.

"This is not a theoretical movement it is a market transition that is already underway," says Shemirani. "What we are witnessing is the Great Re-Capitalization: capital flowing back into the source, to the soil, and to the people who regenerate it."

At a time when farming faces mounting financial, climate, biodiversity and resource pressures, Regenified offers a credible, scalable pathway for farmers, buyers and institutions to align with a regenerative future.

Sources

About Regenified

Regenified is a leading independent verifier of regenerative agriculture practices, grounded in decades of research and farming experience around the world. Its proprietary 6-3-4 Verification Standard is designed to assess measurable outcomes that improve soil health, enhance biodiversity, and build climate resilience across farms, ranches, and forests. Regenified provides science-based verification that helps producers, retailers, and consumers support a regenerative food system one that restores ecosystems and strengthens supply chains from the ground up. For more information, visit www.regenified.com.

