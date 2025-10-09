Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
09.10.2025 11:48 Uhr
Gimme Credit LLC: Gimme Credit Promotes Michelle B. Sutton to Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit, a leading provider of independent credit research and data is pleased to announce the promotion of Michelle B. Sutton to Chief Client Officer (CCO), effective immediately.

Gimme Credit

In her new role, Sutton will lead the company's efforts in commercialization, product alignment, and client engagement, ensuring that the voice of the client remains central to Gimme Credit's strategic and operational decisions. She will continue to oversee key initiatives in strategy development and business partnerships, driving innovation and growth across the organization.

Sutton brings over 15 years of corporate experience spanning financial services, fintech, and technology. Throughout her career, she has held leadership roles at both globally recognized firms and start-ups, including Tradeweb, OppenheimerFunds, Participants Trust Company (acquired by DTCC), EY (Ernst & Young LLP), amongst others.

Known for her collaborative management style, Sutton combines strong leadership with a passion for teamwork and innovation. Her core competencies include strategy, competitive research and positioning, client facilitation, marketing, as well as commercialization.

"Michelle has been instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and deepening our client relationships," said Arthur Rosenzweig, CEO of Gimme Credit. "Her vision and dedication make her the ideal leader to advance our client-focused initiatives and support the company's continued growth."

Sutton was previously Head of Strategy and Product Analysis at Gimme Credit, where she played a pivotal role in aligning business strategies with evolving market and client needs. As Chief Client Officer, she will continue to build on that foundation, championing the integration of client insights into every aspect of the company's products and services.

Gimme Credit provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights into an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders.Company research and news are regularly featured in such esteemed Media as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, FT and more.

Request A Free Trial

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572317/Gimme_Credit__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gimme-credit-promotes-michelle-b-sutton-to-chief-client-officer-302578944.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
