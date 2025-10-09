Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Nipissing First Nation ("NFN") covering the territory where Volta's Springer Rare Earth Element ("REE") Project is located near Sturgeon Falls, Ontario (Figure 1).





Figure 1. Location of Springer Rare Earth Project in Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9598/269742_90b83bd6648afa56_001full.jpg

PURPOSE OF MOU

Volta and NFN (the "Parties") agree to engage in open, direct communication and to explore opportunities for collaboration on the mineral exploration and development of the Springer REE Project. NFN's extensive network of First Nation-owned and community-partnered businesses offers valuable relationships that Volta may benefit from as the project advances. The Parties will keep open and respectful lines of communication, working together to review Volta's work plans and pursue shared initiatives. A key goal is to ensure that NFN and its members can share in the project's benefits-through local job creation, contracting opportunities, and future business and investment partnerships. This MOU guides the Parties' collaboration up to the Feasibility Stage and the development of an Impact Benefit Agreement ("IBA").

President and CEO, Kerem Usenmez, commented, "Volta has built a strong relationship with NFN and local communities since we acquired the Springer Project in Nipissing First Nation's traditional territory, and signing this MOU solidifies the support and our collaboration to move our exciting project forward, while respecting the NFN values, mission and vision.

"We very much value the support of NFN for the advancement of the Springer REE Project. We are proud to be partners with NFN and look forward to ongoing collaboration as we look to move the project forward."

Nipissing First Nation Chief, Cathy Stevens, commented, "This MOU reflects Nipissing First Nation's commitment to protect our lands and waters while creating meaningful opportunities for our people. By partnering with Volta, we set a strong foundation to pursue economic opportunities together and ensure respect for our Aboriginal and Treaty rights. We look forward to contributing to the advancement of this project."

ABOUT NIPISSING FIRST NATION

Nipissing First Nation is classified as an urban reserve and is located on the north shore of Lake Nipissing, approximately 320 kilometres north of Toronto. NFN's land base spans over 30 kilometres between the City of North Bay to the east and the Municipality of West Nipissing to the west. NFN has 11 communities distributed across the Nipissing land base: Garden Village, Veteran's Lane, Mosquito Creek, Jocko Point, Paradise Point, Meadowside, Beaucage Subdivision, Beaucage Village, Serenity Lane, Yellek, and Duchesnay. The people of NFN, known as the Nbisiing Nishinaabeg, are of Ojibway and Algonquin descent and have lived in the area of Lake Nipissing since time immemorial.

More info on the NFN Values can be found at: https://nfn.ca/mission-vision-values/

Drill Results

All the samples have been delivered to Activation Laboratories in North Bay, Ontario for geochemical assay, and results will be released upon receipt, which are now expected to be reported in October and November. As previously reported, all boreholes intersected multiple thick zones of fenitized syenite and carbonatite breccias and we drilled deeper than originally planned.

Warrant Issuance

Under the terms of the MOU with NFN, Volta has agreed to grant an aggregate of 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to the Nipissing First Nation. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.26 per Warrant Share for a period of five years following the date of issuance of such Warrants. The Warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance. The issuance of the Warrants is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) is a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. It owns, has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific and emerging hard-rock critical mineral districts. To learn more about Volta and its Springer and Aki Projects, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the CSE nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, plans, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators; the fact that Volta's interests in its mineral properties are options only and there are no guarantee that such interest, if earned, will be certain; the future prices and demand for lithium; rare earth elements and gallium; and delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary approvals, permits and authorizations required to carry out its business plans. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269742

SOURCE: Volta Metals Ltd.