Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce the signing of a franchise agreement and secured real estate for Cochrane, Alberta -a key market within the Company's national expansion strategy. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

"With opening slated for Q1 2026, Cochrane represents a prime market for Heal Wellness, with its fast-growing population, active lifestyle culture, and strong community of families and professionals who value nutritious and convenient food options," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "The signing of this new franchise agreement underscores the continued confidence franchise partners have in our scalable business model and the growing nationwide demand for our wellness-driven brand."

Cochrane's unique demographic blend-anchored by young families, professionals, and outdoor enthusiasts-perfectly aligns with the Heal Wellness brand. As one of Alberta's fastest-growing towns, Cochrane offers an ideal balance of small-town charm and urban connectivity, attracting residents who lead active, health-focused lives. Its proximity to Calgary and the Rocky Mountains creates a dynamic market that values fresh, energizing, and wholesome dining options. This new Heal Wellness location will serve as a destination for both local residents and visitors seeking better-for-you food choices in a vibrant, fast-developing community.

Heal Wellness continues to accelerate its coast-to-coast expansion, further solidifying its growing position as Canada's leading smoothie bowl and wellness QSR brand. This latest signing highlights Happy Belly's ability to attract strong operators and execute disciplined, asset-light growth through its proven franchise system.

Heal Wellness was founded with a mission to deliver quick, fresh wellness foods that support busy, active lifestyles. The menu features a diverse range of smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls, each crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods such as acai, pitaya, goji berries, and chia seeds. With 27 locations currently open and over 168 in development, Heal Wellness continues to gain momentum nationwide through consistent franchise growth and strategic real estate execution.

Happy Belly Food Group now has 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations across its portfolio of emerging brands-including Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others-in various stages of development, construction, and operation nationwide.

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black. "Our predictable and disciplined growth strategy continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and create long-term value for our shareholders."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.