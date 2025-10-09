BizClik Media: Procurement & Supply Chain Portfolio | 2025 Global Editions Now Live

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest editions of its Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio, featuring:

Supply Chain Digital

Procurement Magazine

Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights, and our signature Top 10 rankings, spotlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping industries around the world.

Supply Chain Digital - October 2025

Cover Feature: Chris Roe reveals how Amazon Freight, once built to serve its own network, is now reshaping logistics for businesses worldwide (p.86).

Company Features:

Veolia - Leading Ecological Transformation Through Innovation (p.140)

Top 10: Top 10: Logistics CEOs (p. 68)

Editorial Highlights:

The Supply Chain Interview - Shelley Salomon, VP, Global Amazon Business (p. 24)

Can Sustainability Partnerships Power Supply Chain Change? Insights from Finserv, Klarna, SAP, and EcoBeautyScore Association (p.125)

Event Highlights - Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London 2025 (p. 34)

Supply Chain Technology & Big Data - Insights from Altimetrik and Microsoft (p. 176)

Read the issue here

Procurement Magazine - October 2025

Cover Feature: DPW Amsterdam Founder, Matthias Gutzmann, on this year's event, which featured speakers from companies such as Henkel, EcoVadis, Kearney, and more (p. 94)

Company Features

Procurement Garage - Exclusive interview with its CEO, Leo Alexander, on transforming Latin America supply chains through AI (p. 116)

Procurement Garage - Exclusive interview with its CEO, Leo Alexander, on transforming Latin America supply chains through AI (p. 116) Quantiphi - Why Enterprises Must Own Their Agentic AI Stacks (p. 176)

Top 10: Top 10 Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms (p. 66)

Editorial Highlights:

The Procurement Interview - Andrew Roszko, CEO at Jaggaer (p. 24)

The Procurement Special Report - How AI Has Transformed Digital Contract Management (p. 127)

Read the issue here

Leadership Quotes

"Leading companies are turning every pound of spend into a lever for growth, even in the toughest conditions," said Michael Agresta, Chief Financial Officer at Coupa, in Supply Chain Digital

"I've observed firsthand there's this convergence between procurement and supply chain," said Andrew Roszko, CEO at JAGGAER, in Procurement Magazine

Looking Ahead: 2026 Global Events

BizClik is preparing a landmark year of events for the Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio.

In April 2026, the flagship Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London will join forces with Sustainability LIVE to create a single, globally focused event in London.

This world-class gathering will unite leaders in procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, bringing together strategy, innovation, and ESG under one roof. With a global audience of senior executives, innovators, and policymakers, the event will provide a powerful platform for collaboration and drive transformative change across industries.

Why it matters

Each edition delivers thought leadership, market insight, and strategic storytelling for senior executives across procurement, supply chain, and manufacturing. Supported by a calendar of international events, the portfolio offers year-round opportunities for global decision-makers and innovators to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of industry.

About the Procurement & Supply Chain Portfolio

The Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio includes Procurement Magazine, Supply Chain Digital, and Manufacturing Digital, covering procurement strategy, global logistics, and manufacturing transformation. Together, these titles reach a worldwide audience of senior decision-makers driving innovation, resilience, and efficiency.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading digital communities spanning industry, business, and lifestyle sectors. Its brands cover Technology & AI, FinTech & InsurTech, Manufacturing, Procurement & Supply Chain, Sustainability & Energy, and more. For further information, visit here.

