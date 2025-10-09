Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: 881630 | ISIN: IE0003864109 | Ticker-Symbol: GCG
Frankfurt
09.10.25 | 08:09
2,640 Euro
+1,54 % +0,040
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
99 Leser
GreenCore Solutions Corp.: GreenCore Solutions Launches TreeFree Passport Across Europe for TreeFree Diaper

VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCore Solutions Corp. (the "Company") today announced the European launch of its TreeFree Passport® certification and transparency system, now live on every TreeFree Diaper® sold under the Company's regional private-label family:
???? TreeFree Couche (France) ???? TreeFree Windel (Germany) ???? TreeFree Pañal (Spain) ???? TreeFree Blöja (Sweden) ???? TreeFree Nappy (United Kingdom).

The TreeFree Passport® programme transforms ESG compliance from a cost centre into a value-creating system. Each TreeFree Diaper® pack now carries a prominent badge and a QR-enabled verification code linking directly to certified impact data - confirming 100% tree-free composition, EU deforestation-free compliance, and SGS-verified performance.

TreeFree Passport® - Overview

1. Badge on Packaging
Every TreeFree Diaper® pack now displays the TreeFree Passport® Certified badge.
The integrated QR code connects to verified data proving the product is tree-free, SGS-tested, and fully EU-compliant.
This transforms packaging into a live certificate of performance and transparency, instantly accessible to consumers, auditors and retailers.

2. Integration
Replaces traditional tree-fibre certification costs and channels value directly into the TreeFree Passport® system for verified PATH+ partners.

3. How It Works
TreeFree Passport® integrates seamlessly into existing OEM-C manufacturing operations through three automated layers:

  • Verification Layer: SGS confirms 100% tree-free composition and embeds the report into each batch's digital record.
  • Transparency & Trust: consumers scan the QR to view verified CO2, water and tree-savings data.
  • Zero Friction: no new audits, systems or line re-tooling required - verification runs automatically per batch.

Result:
Every nappy leaves the production line already proven sustainable, traceable and profitable.

"TreeFree Passport® proves that compliance can pay. By embedding real ESG data into every pack, we've built a system where sustainability verifies itself - and partners profit from doing the right thing," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions Corp. "For our retail TreeFree Diaper® customers - and supporting ???? TreeFree Couche (France), ???? TreeFree Windel (Germany), ???? TreeFree Pañal (Spain), ???? TreeFree Blöja (Sweden) and ???? TreeFree Nappy (United Kingdom) - TreeFree Passport® streamlines ESG compliance and reporting at scale."

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is a global leader in tree-free hygiene innovation, pioneering the TreeFree Diaper® with econoLiite Core® and the TreeFree Passport® frameworks that redefine ESG manufacturing economics. Operating under its PATH+ (Partner Alliance for Traceable Hygiene) network, GreenCore connects OEMs, retailers and auditors through the AI-driven TreeFree Connexion® Platform v1.5, enabling verifiable sustainability and profitability across Europe and Latin America. Learn more at www.greencoresolutions.com.

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744 (direct or WhatsApp), mkeddy@greencoresolutions.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greencore-solutions-launches-treefree-passport-across-europe-for-treefree-diaper-302579312.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
