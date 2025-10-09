Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
October 09
Pan African Resources PLC
The Company announces it has received notification that the Financial Director, Marileen Kok, acquired 20,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources on 8 October 2025.
Following this transaction, Ms Kok has a direct beneficial interest of 45,000 ordinary shares, representing 0.0019 % of the Company's issued share capital.
The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Marileen Kok
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Financial Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Company name:
Pan African Resources PLC
b)
LEI:
213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Acquisition of 20,000 shares at ZA 2,125.00 cents per share.
d)
Aggregated information:
Acquisition value of ZAR 425,000.00
e)
Date of the transaction:
8 October 2025
f)
Place of the transaction:
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:
a)
Nature of interest of executive:
Direct beneficial
b)
On-market or off-market:
On-market
c)
Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:
Yes
d)
Total value of transactions
ZAR 425,000
e)
Holding following transactions:
Direct beneficial 45,000 ordinary shares
Johannesburg
9 October 2025
