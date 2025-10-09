LHH's General Assembly and EZRA Brands Launch AI Leadership Transformation Program: Pioneering Multi-Faceted Learning for Future-Ready Leaders

Only 34% of global leaders have undergone AI-specific leadership training. This new program bridges this gap, empowering leaders to confidently steer AI-driven change.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / LHH, the integrated professional talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, today announced the launch of the AI Leadership Transformation Program. The six-month program combines General Assembly's expert-led AI curriculum with EZRA's digital coaching to equip leaders with the skills and confidence needed to lead successful teams in an AI-first workforce.

Recent General Assembly research shows that less than half of companies offer leadership-specific AI training leaving a critical gap in leadership readiness to deliver on AI transformation goals.

A Comprehensive Approach for Enterprise Leaders

The AI Leadership Transformation Program is designed specifically for enterprise-level strategic leaders from mid-level manager to c-suite. Going beyond technical knowledge, it equips leaders to create conditions for lasting change by:

Fostering open environments that encourage experimentation.

Applying change management best practices to support individuals frictionlessly.

Building continuous learning cultures to sustain adoption.

Program Components

General Assembly's AI for Leaders: Superpowered Track : An intensive curriculum covering agentic AI strategy, implementation frameworks and ethical governance. Leaders learn to integrate AI strategically across organizational levels and unlock enterprise-wide value.

EZRA's 1:1 Coaching : Personalized coaching ensures behavioral change through daily workflow integration. Certified GenAI specialist coaches translate AI expertise into sustainable leadership habits.

Expert Speaker Series : Three dedicated 1-hour sessions featuring Fortune 500 AI leaders, academics and industry pioneers provide real-world insights.

Leadership Development Sessions: Group-based sessions empower leadership teams to collaboratively address AI transformation challenges and drive strategic alignment.

"Successful AI transformations start at the top, with the leaders who set strategic direction, control budgets and guide digital transformation," said Daniele Grassi, CEO of General Assembly. "This program is designed exclusively for leaders to build the knowledge, confidence and skills to lead AI transformation and unlock the full value of AI investments."

"The biggest barrier to AI transformation isn't technology, it's a leader's mindset," said Nick Goldberg, CEO of EZRA. "Leaders can pour over AI strategy, but real change happens when coaching rewires how they operate day-to-day. This program is not just teaching AI skills; it's inviting leaders to shift behaviors within themselves to embrace and see value from investments in AI. This is where real change happens."

Proof of Impact

An EZRA case study with a top global tech company demonstrated measurable behavioral change from the coaching component:

Nearly 40% of participants increased their use of GenAI in decision-making.

Over 20% expanded AI use in prioritization and routine task management.

Confidence and understanding of ethical AI use rose by more than 10%.

Urgent Need for Leadership AI Training

Adecco Group research underscores the need for programs like this: only 10% of organizations are considered future-ready, and just one-third of leaders are engaging with AI development initiatives. Only 34% of surveyed leaders participated in AI training tailored to leadership in the past year, and fewer than half are confident in their teams' AI knowledge.

To learn more about the AI Leadership Transformation Program, visit the Leadership Transformation Program.

About General Assembly

General Assembly (GA), an LHH brand, is the leading talent and upskilling partner that helps individuals and businesses acquire the real skills required to succeed in an increasingly complex technological era. Founded in 2011 to make tech-centric jobs accessible to anyone and meet the demand of fast-growing tech companies, GA evolved into a center of excellence in training people from all backgrounds to upgrade their practical knowledge of tech skills now required in every company and in any role. With a global presence, hands-on instruction, and a passionate alumni community, GA gives learners 360-degree support as they take the next step in their career journey. General Assembly is part of LHH, the professional talent solutions arm of The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. GA matches the right talent to business needs. All day, every day: GA puts real skills to work.

About EZRA

A leading global coaching and learning provider, EZRA, an LHH brand is revolutionizing the way businesses approach employee development by leveraging the power of behavioral science to break down barriers and make professional coaching accessible to everyone.

Through its global network of over 2,000 world-class, accredited coaches, EZRA has already helped thousands of companies and teams across 140 countries quantifiably improve performance, employee retention and promotion rates with more than 800,000 sessions delivered. Companies using EZRA today include AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, General Electric, Kraft Heinz, Microsoft and Spotify.

Established in 2019, EZRA is the coaching arm of LHH, part of The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company.

To learn more about EZRA, visit: https://helloezra.com.

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH's full suite of offerings connects solutions that are traditionally siloed, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology, and proprietary data analytics, LHH's approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable, and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

To learn more about LHH, visit: lhh.com.

