09.10.2025 12:14 Uhr
Silicone Adhesives Market worth $4.09 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Silicone Adhesives Market by Type (One-Component, Two-Component), Technology (Non-PSA, PSA), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030'. The silicone adhesives market is projected to be valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2025 and USD 4.09 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Silicone Adhesives Market'
230 - Tables
45 - Figures
200 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=166367386

The silicone adhesives market is expected to grow due to its excellent bonding ability, heat resistance, and flexibility, which can be applied in numerous industries, such as building and construction, electronics, medical, and transportation. The development of electric vehicles, smart devices, sustainable building projects, and the growing need for lightweight, durable, and environmentally friendly materials will also contribute to the market growth.

By type, the one-component segment accounted for a commendable market share in 2024

One-component type is the most rapidly expanding in the silicone adhesives market since it is simple to apply, does not necessitate mixing, and hardens at normal temperature, conserving time and effort. Its comfort, dependability, and applicability to construction, electronics, and automotive have made it desirable to end users. These adhesives provide reliable adhesion to diverse substrates, including glass, metal, plastics, and ceramics, and are known for their excellent electrical insulation, chemical resistance, and long shelf life.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=166367386

PSA technology segment is expected to record a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The technology with a commendable CAGR in the silicone adhesives market is the pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) due to their ease of use, instant sticking with minimum pressure, and use on other surfaces without heat or solvents. They are common in tapes, labels, and others with a high value of bonding and easy removal. Their flexibility and increased demand in electronics, healthcare, and packaging make PSA a powerful and trusted option for most industries.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the silicone adhesives market in 2024

North America held the second-largest share of the silicone adhesives market in 2024 due to the high concentration of silicone adhesives demand in construction, automotive, healthcare, and electronics industries. There is also advanced R&D, a high adoption rate of new technology, and the increasing use of electric vehicles in the region. Moreover, stringent safety and environmental standards promote high-performance and durable adhesives, making it a prime market following Asia Pacific.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=166367386

Key players

The silicone adhesives market comprises major players, such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Elkem ASA (Norway), and KCC SILICONE CORPORATION (South Korea). Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the silicone adhesives market.

Get access to the latest updates on Silicone Adhesives Companies and Silicone Adhesives Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Silicone Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Adhesives & Sealants Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Silicone Elastomers Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Hot-Melt Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silicone-adhesives-market-worth-4-09-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302579450.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
