Silicone Adhesives Market worth $4.09 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Silicone Adhesives Market by Type (One-Component, Two-Component), Technology (Non-PSA, PSA), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030'. The silicone adhesives market is projected to be valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2025 and USD 4.09 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The silicone adhesives market is expected to grow due to its excellent bonding ability, heat resistance, and flexibility, which can be applied in numerous industries, such as building and construction, electronics, medical, and transportation. The development of electric vehicles, smart devices, sustainable building projects, and the growing need for lightweight, durable, and environmentally friendly materials will also contribute to the market growth.

By type, the one-component segment accounted for a commendable market share in 2024

One-component type is the most rapidly expanding in the silicone adhesives market since it is simple to apply, does not necessitate mixing, and hardens at normal temperature, conserving time and effort. Its comfort, dependability, and applicability to construction, electronics, and automotive have made it desirable to end users. These adhesives provide reliable adhesion to diverse substrates, including glass, metal, plastics, and ceramics, and are known for their excellent electrical insulation, chemical resistance, and long shelf life.

PSA technology segment is expected to record a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The technology with a commendable CAGR in the silicone adhesives market is the pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) due to their ease of use, instant sticking with minimum pressure, and use on other surfaces without heat or solvents. They are common in tapes, labels, and others with a high value of bonding and easy removal. Their flexibility and increased demand in electronics, healthcare, and packaging make PSA a powerful and trusted option for most industries.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the silicone adhesives market in 2024

North America held the second-largest share of the silicone adhesives market in 2024 due to the high concentration of silicone adhesives demand in construction, automotive, healthcare, and electronics industries. There is also advanced R&D, a high adoption rate of new technology, and the increasing use of electric vehicles in the region. Moreover, stringent safety and environmental standards promote high-performance and durable adhesives, making it a prime market following Asia Pacific.

Key players

The silicone adhesives market comprises major players, such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Elkem ASA (Norway), and KCC SILICONE CORPORATION (South Korea). Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the silicone adhesives market.

