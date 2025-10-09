Comviva's mobiquity Pay wins "Best Digital Wallet" Platinum Award at Juniper Research Future Digital Awards 2025

NEW DELHI, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization and digital financial services, today announced that its mobiquity® Pay solution has been awarded with the Platinum Award in the "Best Digital Wallet" category at the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2025. This recognition highlights Comviva's steadfast dedication to providing digital payment solutions by adopting digital wallets, ensuring that their services encompass a wide range of features to meet the diverse needs of consumers across different segments.

Comviva's mobiquity® Pay is an AI-powered, cloud-native digital payments platform designed to deliver unmatched flexibility, scalability and innovation. With over 80 deployments across 55+ countries and serving more than 500 million customers, the platform powers over USD 1 billion worth of transactions every single day. Its MACH (micro-services, API first, Cloud native, Headless) architecture with multi-tenancy support and seamless integration capabilities enable financial service providers to accelerate time-to-market, unlock new business models and scale effortlessly across diverse markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Nidugondi, EVP & COO - FinTech Solutions at Comviva said, "Winning the Platinum Award for our mobiquity® Pay solution at Future Digital Awards 2025 is a defining milestone in our journey of innovation and leadership in digital payments. After two consecutive Gold wins, achieving the highest recognition this year reinforces our position at the forefront of digital financial services. This is our third consecutive honor in this category, underscoring the trust we have built with our partners and customers worldwide. As digital ecosystems evolve rapidly, we remain steadfast in our mission to shape the future of payments by delivering secure, scalable, and next-generation solutions that empower businesses and enrich consumer experiences globally."

Beyond core payments, mobiquity® Pay offers AI-driven capabilities such as real-time anomaly detection, predictive analytics, and conversational analytics to enhance operational resilience and customer experience. Recognized by GSMA, Forrester and now a Platinum Award winner at Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards 2025, mobiquity® Pay continues to set global benchmarks as a strategic growth engine for digital payments.

Juniper Research, a renowned authority in the tech industry, has been recognizing excellence in various sectors for years, and its annual awards are highly competitive, making this achievement even more significant.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792444/Juniper_Awards_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comvivas-mobiquity-pay-wins-best-digital-wallet-platinum-award-at-juniper-research-future-digital-awards-2025-302579593.html