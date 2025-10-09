nCino, Inc.: Baghdadi Capital Group Selects nCino to Power Global Growth and Expansion Strategy

nCino enters Spanish market with leading trade and working capital company, further expanding its presence in continental Europe

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that Baghdadi Capital Group has selected the nCino Platform to standardize and automate its global operations, streamline client onboarding, and support its international expansion across key markets for its non-bank financial firm Trade & Working Capital (TWC), Higher Bridge Capital (HBC) and Tamwuil. This partnership marks nCino's entry into the Spanish market and further expands the company's presence in continental Europe.

Baghdadi Capitalis the global independent family office founded by Baihas Baghdadi. Specialized in working capital, factoring and selective strategic investments, the firm was founded in 2019, to complement traditional banking with innovative working capital solutions for SMEs.

With 2.5 billion euros financed to date, Baghdadi Capital needed a unified platform with the capability to optimize operations across geographies, integrate multiple business models and implement adequate governance and compliance procedures, while maintaining the speed and flexibility that differentiate it from traditional banks.

With the nCino Platform, Baghdadi Capital will streamline onboarding and origination across its factoring, reverse factoring and trade finance operations. By leveraging a single platform rather than managing multiple point solutions, Baghdadi Capital can accelerate its implementation timeline, seamlessly integrate companies and focus resources on serving customers and entering new markets.

"We're building the leading independent working capital finance servicer worldwide, and nCino will enable us to move quickly toward this goal," said Carlos Torrens, Chief Technology Officer of Baghdadi Capital. "The platform allows us to standardize operations as we expand into new geographies. With nCino, we can scale efficiently across global markets while maintaining the operational consistency that's critical to our success."

The adoption of the nCino Platform further demonstrates Baghdadi Capital's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance operational efficiency and client service. Through AI-driven automation and integrated processes, Baghdadi Capital can provide cutting-edge financial solutions that empower SMEs to grow while maintaining rigorous standards of consistency and reliability across international markets.

"Entering the Spanish market with a customer like Baghdadi Capital-a leader in working capital finance with a clear international growth trajectory-is tremendously exciting for nCino," said Joaquin de Valenzuela, Managing Director of EMEA at nCino. "Specialty finance providers like Baghdadi Capital are playing an increasingly vital role in supporting SME growth across Europe, and they need the same enterprise-grade technology that powers the world's largest banks. We're proud to be the platform of choice for so many of the institutions driving the industry today."

nCino offers AI-powered solutions across commercial onboarding and lending, SME banking, and mortgage lending, helping financial institutions automate processes, reduce operational inefficiencies through augmentation, and deliver personalized, intelligent client experiences.

About nCino

nCino.

About Baghdadi Capital (TWC)

Baghdadi Capital is the global independent family office founded by the Spanish businessman, Baihas Baghdadi, specialized in working capital, factoring and selective strategic investments.

The Group is executing a diversification strategy by acquiring participations in factoring and specialty finance companies across selected geographies, aiming to build the largest global independent working-capital finance platform worldwide.

Through its subsidiary TWC (Trade & Working Capital), Baghdadi Capital already manages the largest book in Spain, focusing on developing fully fledged entities in all major core markets, including the U.S.-Latin America, the U.K.-Ireland, Southern Europe, Central Europe, as well as Singapore and Hong Kong in APAC.

Currently managed circa 2.5 billion euros in assets, Baghdadi Capital positions itself as the strategic partner of reference for medium and large companies, offering complementary financing solutions tailored to real operational liquidity needs.

For more information: https://baghdadicapital.com/

Media Contact

Mara D'Auria

press@ncino.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino's future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management's assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.