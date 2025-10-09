3D Printing Materials Market worth $10.02 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report '3D Printing Materials Market by Type (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, Other Types), Form (Filament, Powder, Liquid), Technology (FDM, SLA, SLS, DMLS, Other Technologies), Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing, Others), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Other End-use Industry), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030', 3D Printing Materials market is expected to reach USD 10.02 billion by 2030 from USD 3.88 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Research and development funding, together with strategic alliances among major industry participants, substantially propel the growth of the 3D printing materials market. Strategic partnerships between industry leaders drive material development and printing technology advancement alongside application-specific solutions that improve 3D printing scalability and quality. Strategic alliances drive market expansion through technological development and accelerated production of advanced 3D-printed parts, which serve aerospace, biomedical, and electronic sectors.

In 2024, metals accounted for the second-largest share of the 3D printing materials market, in terms of value, in 2024.

Metals represent the second-largest segment in the market for 3D printing materials due to their indispensable role in manufacturing functional and load-bearing parts in industries like aerospace, automotive, and medical devices. The capability of metal 3D printing to produce intricate, lightweight, and high-performance parts that are not achievable with conventional manufacturing processes renders the technology immensely desirable for industrial use. Increased on-demand spare part demand, quick prototyping of working parts, and tailored tooling also fuel metal material consumption. Additionally, consistent innovations in metal powders, alloys, and printing technologies have enhanced efficiency and reliability, further enhancing their use in the marketplace.

In 2024, automotive accounted for the third-largest share of the 3D printing materials market in terms of value.

The automotive sector represents the third-largest segment of the 3D printing materials market because advanced 3D printed components are increasingly used in high-performance and electric vehicles. The combination of heat resistance, electrical insulation, and wear resistance qualities makes metals, plastics, and ceramics perfect for spark plugs and sensors, as well as thermal barriers and brake components. The manufacturing process of 3D printing allows the creation of sophisticated, lightweight components that boost fuel efficiency and operational performance during tough operating environments. The automotive industry continues to adopt additive manufacturing for precision-engineered ceramic parts because of its shift toward electrification and lightweight design.

Asia Pacific accounted for the third-largest share of the 3D printing materials market in terms of value.

The Asia Pacific region holds the third-largest share of the 3D printing materials market, driven by its growing manufacturing base and increasing adoption of industrial automation and advanced material technologies across various sectors, including electronics, healthcare, and automotive. The production of dental implants, electronic substrates, and thermal components is seeing significant growth in 3D printing applications in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region has significant potential but continues to lag behind North America and Europe due to limited access to advanced printing technology and a lack of specialized material suppliers. Additionally, traditional manufacturing sectors are slow to adopt this technology. Future growth in the Asia Pacific market will be supported by increased investment in research, government backing, and growing activity from international market players.

Key players

Prominent companies include 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Stratasys (US), Arkema (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), GE Aerospace (US), Sintokogio, Ltd. (Japan), Syensqo (Belgium), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Höganäs AB (Sweden), Nano Dimension (US), Lithoz GmbH (Austria), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), Tethon 3D (US), and Nanoe (France).

