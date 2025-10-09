Drumm and Daughters, LLC: American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee Endorses Mike Simmons for Congress

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / The American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) today announced its endorsement of Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons for the U.S. Congress representing Illinois's 9th Congressional District. AEPAC praised Senator Simmons as a trailblazing leader whose record of integrity, inclusion, and results makes him uniquely qualified to represent the people of Illinois in Washington.

Senator Simmons currently serves in the Illinois State Senate representing the 7th Senatorial District, where he has authored and passed fifty bills into law over four years. His work includes establishing a state child-tax credit, helping erase medical debt for hundreds of thousands of residents, expanding affordable housing, banning hair discrimination in schools through the Jett Hawkins Act, and eliminating "forever chemicals" from drinking water.

He also chairs the Senate Public Health Committee, serves as Vice-Chair of Behavioral and Mental Health, and sits on key committees covering Transportation, Labor, and Appropriations (Health and Human Services). Simmons has directed millions of dollars in funding to small businesses, community health centers, and public-safety initiatives across his district while championing legislation to protect LGBTQ+ rights and immigrant communities.

"AEPAC is delighted to endorse Mike Simmons for U.S. Congress in Illinois's 9th District," said Mesfin Tegenu, Chair of AEPAC. "His life story, his service to working families, and his unwavering commitment to justice make him the kind of leader our nation needs. As the first Ethiopian-American elected to the Illinois General Assembly, Senator Simmons has shown how authentic representation can open doors and inspire communities across America. We are proud to stand with him."

"As the first American of Ethiopian descent to serve in the Illinois General Assembly, I know the power that comes with authentic representation. The people of this district deserve leadership that reflects the true diversity and strength of this country - especially at a time when immigrants of all kinds are under attack. I am committed to becoming the first Ethiopian-American in Congress and working to ensure I am not the last." - Mike Simmons

A lifelong Chicagoan and community advocate, Simmons has spent his career advancing policies that strengthen families, expand economic opportunity, and ensure every person - regardless of race, background, or zip code - has a fair shot. His campaign emphasizes affordable health care, climate action, gun-violence prevention, small-business growth, and comprehensive immigration reform.

AEPAC's endorsement highlights the growing engagement of Ethiopian Americans in U.S. public life and underscores the organization's commitment to elevating leaders who embody shared values of inclusion, democracy, and opportunity.

