Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the results of the special meeting of shareholders held on October 7, 2025 (the "Shareholders Meeting"). At the Shareholders Meeting, shareholders of the Company approved the ratification, confirmation and approval of the adoption of the Company's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement dated April 14, 2025, as amended and restated on August 25, 2025 (the "Rights Plan Agreement"), as described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 27, 2025.

The final vote tabulation for the matter voted on at the Shareholders Meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile, at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

