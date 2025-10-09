Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: A2AJ7X | ISIN: US98923T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: 34Z
09.10.2025 13:02 Uhr
Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Introduces its AI-Powered Product Innovation Team to Drive New Growth

New SynCat app showcases AI-driven product development strategy; conceived and built in weeks by a team of two using AI and vibe coding

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, today announced the next step in its AI evolution with the formation of a dedicated Product Innovation Team charged with leveraging the power of AI to rapidly ideate, validate and deploy new product concepts at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional development.

Jonathan Reich, Zedge's CEO, commented:

"Zedge is embracing a new chapter where AI is the engine behind more and more of what we do. By harnessing the capabilities of AI, vibe coding and automations, we can innovate faster, take more shots on goal and quickly decide which concepts warrant more investment and which get cycled out. SynCat is a perfect example. Conceived and built in just a couple of weeks by a two-person team, it transforms static images into short videos enhanced with fun and entertaining AI filters. The AI expertise we have developed provides us with a sustainable advantage, enabling us to validate our ideas with empirical data before writing a single line of code. Our approach is to fail fast and equally, quickly scale winners."

Future Product Roadmap

Over the next year, Zedge plans to introduce approximately six new product "alphas," each governed by a rigorous, KPI-based framework to scale winners and shelf underperformers. Zedge will also continue advancing its existing product portfolio with feature upgrades and new releases.

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji;' and DataSeeds.AI, which leverages Zedge's consumer games and marketplaces to offer both on-demand and off-the-shelf image and video datasets enriched with detailed metadata, perfectly suited for AI model training.

For more information, visit https://www.investor.zedge.net/.

Follow us on X: @Zedge
Follow us on LinkedIn

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedge-introduces-its-ai-powered-product-innovation-team-to-drive-1084914

