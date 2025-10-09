Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - The Awareness Group (OTC Pink: TAAG) (TAG), $TAAG, an emerging national player in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today introduced its new PPA Dealer Program financed through a third party financial services firm. This is a nationwide TAG GRID initiative created for solar sales organizations and EPC partners. This new no credit score PPA program is complementing TAG's previously introduced no credit score PPA program for homeowners, making it easier than ever to close deals while giving TAG GRID partners access to industry-leading compensation and weekly payouts. As part of the deal with the new financials services partner, TAG will work with TAG GRID members to transfer its existing 642 PPA projects, valued at approximately $50 million to the new program.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"The new PPA structure is built to supercharge sales partners and EPCs nationwide. By removing FICO requirements and streamlining payouts to TAG GRID members, we're giving our partners a program that makes it easier to close more deals, grow their businesses and scale across the country. The initial $40 million commitment from our partner is designed to finance these projects through the end of 2025, providing our sales and EPC members with confidence that they will get paid on time. We are currently working on a larger financing commitment from our partner for 2026 projects. From fast onboarding to weekly commissions, everything is designed with the TAG GRID partner's success in mind."

"At the same time, this represents a strategic shift for TAG. We are expanding beyond our asset-ownership model to a structure that allows TAG to earn funding fees on every project. This unlocks true nationwide scalability, aligns incentives for growth and strengthens TAG's position in the clean energy ecosystem as we continue building the TAG GRID. Importantly, with the administration's decision to defund certain green energy initiatives, we recognized the need to add a scalable, market-driven framework that gives us control over our growth trajectory and insulates TAG from shifting policy priorities."

Program Highlights

Backed by $40 million in project financing (through December 30, 2025) - provides financial project backing

No FICO required - qualify more customers with no credit score restrictions

30-Year PPA - long-term stability for homeowners and partners

Nationwide coverage - expand into every U.S. market

Weekly payouts - milestone-based 80/20 schedule (80% at Glass-on-Roof, 20% at PTO)

Battery options available - add-on flexibility to boost project value

Easy commission calculator - accurate in-home quoting for faster closes

Sophisticated fintech portal - provides access to projects, simplifies workflows

Compensation Structure

EPCs (Installers): Retain 100% of project revenue Provide materials and installation $0.25 funding fee (excludes materials) $1.25 funding fee (includes materials) Scope: sale, material, install

Sales Organizations: $1.85 redline 75/25 split (75% dealer / 25% TAG)



Market Opportunity

TAG is targeting quickly scaling to more than 200 new sales per month based on early demand and partner feedback. By integrating the PPA Dealer Program into the TAG GRID, TAG is creating a repeatable, scalable model that accelerates residential solar adoption and enhances long-term value for partners and investors alike.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.awarenessgroup.llc/

Follow us on X: @AwarenessGroup1

Follow us on LinkedIn: Awareness Group on LinkedIn

