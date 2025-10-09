Roth will lead technology strategy and engineering excellence to support Outpost24's next phase of growth.

Outpost24, a leader in exposure management and identity security, today announced the appointment of Martin Roth as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Martin brings over 25 years of experience in software development, with a proven record of building and transforming technology organizations. His background combines deep technical expertise in product innovation and enterprise solution delivery with the ability to lead large, distributed teams in complex, security-sensitive environments.

Before joining Outpost24, Martin held pivotal leadership roles at groundbreaking companies, such as Learnster, Viaplay, and Snow Software (now part of Flexera). In these roles, he was instrumental in scaling global Research Development organizations through periods of rapid growth, establishing modern engineering and DevOps practices, and driving initiatives that dramatically strengthened delivery, innovation, and security across large enterprise software platforms.

At Outpost24, Martin will lead the company's global engineering and technology strategy, shaping architecture, delivery, and development practices to drive agility and performance. Under his leadership, the company will accelerate its transition to cloud-native technologies, focusing on AI-driven solutions that will help its customers improve operational efficiency and their cybersecurity posture. He will drive a unified technical vision to enhance the delivery of the full-stack security platform-spanning continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), digital risk protection, cyber threat intelligence, and compliance-by building scalable systems and empowered teams that enable the company to innovate quickly and securely.

The appointment comes at a critical time for the cybersecurity industry, where proactive defence and a shift-left security approach are paramount. As threats become more sophisticated and regulatory pressures intensify, Outpost24 recognizes that world-class engineering is the foundation for delivering trusted, scalable security solutions. Martin's expertise in building robust, high-availability enterprise platforms will be immediately leveraged to meet these escalating market demands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Martin to Outpost24," said Ido Erlichman, CEO of Outpost24. "His proven experience leading global engineering teams, modernizing technology organizations, and driving operational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to scale our platform and deliver greater value to our customers worldwide."

"Outpost24 has a strong technical foundation and a clear vision for the future," said Martin Roth, new CTO of Outpost24. "I look forward to advancing our engineering organization and ensuring Outpost24 remains at the forefront of technology and innovation."

Martin's appointment follows recent additions to Outpost24's leadership team, including a new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Chief Corporate Development Officer (CCDO) reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation, technical excellence, and global expansion.

With a strong European presence and thousands of customers worldwide, Outpost24 continues to build the technological backbone for modern Exposure Management and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), helping organizations proactively identify, prioritize, and remediate cyber risks across both digital and human attack surfaces.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 is a leading provider of exposure management and identity security solutions. By combining its core Attack Surface Management platform with the identity and password security expertise of Specops, the company helps thousands of organizations worldwide proactively identify, manage, and reduce cyber risk across their entire digital and human attack surfaces. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Sweden, Outpost24 has 12 additional offices globally, including in the US, UK, France, Belgium, and Spain. For more information, visit https://outpost24.com.

