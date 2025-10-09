Veeva Systems: Biopharma Leaders Advance the Future of Life Sciences at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe

Industry gathers to explore Veeva AI innovations and exchange ideas with companies including Astellas, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, LEO Pharma, Moderna, and MSD

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Astellas, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, LEO Pharma, Moderna, and MSD are among the key speakers at Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe, on 5-6 November in Madrid, Spain. The event brings together life sciences leaders to share experiences and ideas that advance commercial excellence across the industry.

Customers will learn about software and data innovations in Veeva Commercial Cloud, including Vault CRM Suite, the next-generation CRM suite, and Veeva Data Cloud. The event will also showcase how Veeva AI Agents for Vault CRM - Pre-call Agent, Content Agent, Free Text Agent, and Voice Agent - improves field productivity and customer engagement. Moderna will share how Veeva AI for PromoMats Quick Check Agent speeds content reviews before medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) approval.

More than 100 sessions that spark new ideas to set future direction, will include:

Connecting sales, marketing, and medical for coordinated customer engagement

Bayer AG and Otsuka Europe discuss how a single customer view with embedded data connects functions and helps improve engagement.

LEO Pharma shares how it uses data on HCP preferences to understand the expectation-experience gap and drive more aligned and impactful customer interactions.

Bayer AG demonstrates how it is evolving go-to-market strategies with the next-generation CRM suite to increase customer centricity.

Establishing a strong data foundation for deeper customer insights

MSD discusses how deep KOL data and flexible workflows improve KOL engagement.

Bayer AG highlights how it has solidified its global data foundation with standardized HCP and HCO data to scale AI and achieve better commercial outcomes.

Accelerating the content lifecycle for more effective interactions

Astellas shows the path from fragmented planning and execution to unified content strategies with integrated technologies.

"Veeva Summit brings together leaders eager to explore fresh ideas and innovations, such as agentic AI, to help get medicines to the right patients faster. These insights and best practices strengthen the community's collective knowledge and drive meaningful progress across the industry," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe.

As one of Europe's largest gatherings of life sciences leaders, the Veeva Commercial Summit brings together over 1,200 industry experts. The event is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and review the agenda at veeva.com/eu/Summit.

