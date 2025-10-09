Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Advances Demonstration Plant Program; Begins Global Site Selection Project

LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2025. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced it has begun a global site-selection process as part of its Demonstration Plant program, with a focus on locations across Canada, Europe, and Mexico.

In the Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant, Aduro is validating its technical basis for scale-up, confirming key equipment choices, and generating the data needed to optimise scale-sensitive parameters. The NGP Pilot Plant remains on schedule, and preparations for the Demonstration Plant builds directly on this foundation. Site selection is a critical step, as it provides the basis for jurisdictional permitting requirements and economic modeling, and ensures access to reliable feedstock supply, sorting and collection infrastructure, and the utilities and workforce needed for effective operations.

In recent months, a multidisciplinary team spanning engineering, operations, finance, and commercial development have advanced the project through a structured review process. The site-selection project is progressing efficiently, and the Company expects to finalize a shortlist of candidate locations before the end of the calendar year with a final decision shortly after.

As part of this work, the team is applying standardized evaluation criteria, including:

Feedstock and logistics alignment : proximity to reliable waste-plastic supply streams and efficient inbound transport networks

: proximity to reliable waste-plastic supply streams and efficient inbound transport networks Offtake and market connectivity : regional demand for recycled intermediates, with emphasis on meeting producer obligations under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs

: regional demand for recycled intermediates, with emphasis on meeting producer obligations under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs Mass balance readiness : ability to implement third-party certified chain-of-custody systems (e.g. ISCC PLUS) so offtake partners can confidently claim circular content.

: ability to implement third-party certified chain-of-custody systems (e.g. ISCC PLUS) so offtake partners can confidently claim circular content. Regulatory and permitting pathways : regional frameworks governing environmental approvals and how they intersect with recycling and circular economy legislation.

: regional frameworks governing environmental approvals and how they intersect with recycling and circular economy legislation. Incentives and local support : availability of industrial development incentives, community engagement, and partnership opportunities

: availability of industrial development incentives, community engagement, and partnership opportunities Utilities and infrastructure : energy, water, wastewater, and transport links necessary to support continuous operations at demonstration scale.

: energy, water, wastewater, and transport links necessary to support continuous operations at demonstration scale. Future expansion: sites that can accommodate growth from an initial 8,000 tonnes per year (tpy) and scaling to a potential 16,000-20,000 tpy, preserving flexibility for future commercial-scale deployment at the selected location.



"Advancing site selection is a critical step in the Demonstration Plant program," said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer. "The process allows Aduro to begin detailed permitting and economic modeling, guided by clear criteria such as feedstock access, logistics, certification readiness, and regional incentives. By approaching this work with discipline and foresight, we are creating the conditions for a facility that demonstrates robust environmental and commercial performance, while ensuring the program remains on schedule and preserves options for future scale-up."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the commissioning of the Pilot Plant, the evaluation and shortlisting of Demonstration Plant sites, permitting, regulatory approvals, construction, commercialization, and anticipated benefits of the Demonstration Plant. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including adverse market conditions, delays in permitting or construction, availability of feedstock and offtake partners, certification challenges, changes in government policy, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by law.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21749737-e5db-4a2b-948d-bd7e3e3a9e9b