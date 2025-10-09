FMCG Logistics Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion, Globally, by 2033 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in penetration of e-commerce in the FMCG industry, change in lifestyles & consumer habits coupled with rise in disposable income, increase in proliferation of in tech-driven logistics services, and rise in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices drive the global FMCG logistics market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "FMCG Logistics Market by Product Type (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Household Care, and Other Consumables), Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, and Value Added Services), and Mode of Transportation (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "fmcg logistics market" was valued at $1.2 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.7 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global FMCG logistics market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by surge in penetration of e-commerce in the FMCG industry, change in lifestyles & consumer habits coupled with rise in disposable income. Moreover, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and reduction in cost and lead time due to use of multi-modal system are anticipated to offer lucrative market growth opportunities.

Request Sample Pages:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08768

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.2 trillion Market Size in 2033 $$1.7 trillion CAGR 3.9 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Product Type, Service Type, Mode of Transportation, and Region. Drivers Surge in penetration of e-commerce in the FMCG industry Change in lifestyles & consumer habits coupled with rise in disposable income Rise in tech-driven logistics services and growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices Opportunities Emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation Reduction in cost and lead time due to use of multi-modal system Restraints Poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs Lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service

Enquiry Before Buying:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08768

The Food and Beverage Segment to dominate the market by 2023

By product type, the global FMCG logistics market is categorized into food & beverages, personal care, household care, and other consumables. The food and beverage segment dominated the global FMCG logistics market in 2023, owing to the growing trend toward healthy lifestyle is influencing the sector expansion, as consumers are become more health-conscious and adopt special diets, the demand for food and beverage logistics grows.

The value added services segment to dominate the global market in 2023

By service type, the global market is divided into transportation, warehousing and value added services. The value added services segment dominated the global market share in 2023, owing to the rapid expansion of e-commerce, growing urbanization, and evolving consumer expectations for faster deliveries. As FMCG products, including food, beverages, personal care items, and household goods, require quick replenishment and efficient distribution, require efficient transportation. Moreover, the surge in online shopping and digital retail platforms has intensified the need for last-mile delivery solutions, forcing companies to invest in efficient transportation system.

The roadway segment to dominate the global market share in 2023

By mode of transportation, the global FMCG logistics market is segmented into railway, airway, roadways and waterways. The roadway segment dominated the global market in 2023, owing to growing demand for e-commerce, rapid urbanization, and increase in consumer demand for faster deliveries. Moreover, with the increase growth in online retail and quick commerce, companies are investing in efficient road transport networks to support same-day and last-mile deliveries. In addition, roadways provide door-to-door service, which is critical for FMCG distribution, particularly in rural and remote areas where other modes such as rail or air are less accessible.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2033

Region wise the global FMCG logistics market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2023, owing to rapid urbanization, particularly in China, India, Indonesia, and Southeast Asia, has led to an increasing demand for packaged food, personal care products, and household essentials. Moreover, higher spending on premium and convenience products particularly in countries such as India and China have seen rise in per capita income, leading to greater demand for online grocery shopping, ready-to-eat meals, and health-conscious FMCG products.

Buy this Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fmcg-logistics-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Kuehne+Nagel

DSV

Db Schenker

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Geodis

United Parcel Service Inc.

A.P. Moller - Maersk

Deutsche Post Ag

FedEx.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08768

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global FMCG logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Automotive and Transportation Industry:

The Global Retail and Warehouse Logistics Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2034.

The Global Event Logistics Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2033.

The Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fmcg-logistics-market-to-reach-1-7-trillion-globally-by-2033-at-3-9-cagr-allied-market-research-302579624.html