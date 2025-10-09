ZTE Corporation: ZTE hosts Global Summit & User Congress 2025 in Milan under the theme "Expanding Intelligence, Creating Possibilities"

MILAN, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, hosted the Global Summit & User Congress 2025 in Milan on October 6-7 under the theme "Expanding Intelligence, Creating Possibilities". Over 500+ global ICT leaders, operators, partners, analysts, industry organizations and innovators gathered to explore the AI-driven digital transformation, foster an open digital-intelligent ecosystem, and drive industry and social innovation.

Xu Ziyang, CEO of ZTE, opened the global summit with a keynote speech. He pointed that in the era moving from bits to tokens, ZTE is committed to building intelligent network foundations, powering the future of computing, and partnering globally to co-create a new age of intelligence.

During the event, ZTE showcased its latest achievements in connectivity and computing, industry empowerment, and creating a better intelligent life for families and consumers.

Connection upgrade: Network x AI bidirectional integration

In wireless networks, ZTE continues to lead in UBR and M-MIMO innovations, building ultra-simple, ultra-efficient, and green sites. AI reshapes network capabilities, enhancing energy efficiency and O&M efficiency, with precise user experience guarantees, driving 5G toward a shift from volume to value; AgentGuard demo on AIR RAN secures AI interactions; AIR Net's three engines advance to "Agentic Operation". For 5G-A, ISAC supports low-altitude economy and water management; EasyOn private networks enable free-roam VR, media production, and embodied intelligent collaboration.

In the realm of core networks, ZTE unveiled its AI Core, upgrading core network architecture with "Know How" for visualized experience and "Do So" for differentiated monetization, shifting operators from "traffic-driven" to "experience-driven" models. The AI Core also introduced Agentic Ops, a multi-agent framework (fault handling, complaint resolution, network change, and digital twin simulation) to advance from L3 to L4+ autonomy.

Computing power: full-stack advancement

ZTE showcased its full-stack intelligent computing solution, featuring a comprehensive range of general and AI servers, including the industry-focused AiCube all-in-one appliance, to build a high-performance computing foundation. On the software side, it offers a navigational low-code AI platform and Co-Sight Agent Factory, lowering the barrier for AI model training and inference, enabling pipeline-based, minute-level AI app development. The upgraded Co-Sight Super Agent 2.0 topped the GAIA benchmark with 84.05 points.

For home scenarios: AI x Home

In the AI Home segment, revenue growth and ecosystem transformation are being achieved through technological upgrades and business model innovation in AI Wi-Fi 7 and AI media terminals. Powered by core capabilities such as AI smart antenna, AI seamless roaming, and AI acceleration engine, AI Wi-Fi 7 enables a 50% increase in ARPU (Average Revenue per User) through layered operations, scenario-based packages, and ecosystem terminal combinations - ushering in a new era of smart home monetization. AI media terminals have evolved from standalone TV boxes to full-scenario converged terminals.

In the AI-optical Infrastructure segment, AI-optical access, AI HI-OTN, and AI HI-IPNet are strategically focused on cost reduction, efficient O&M, performance, and security, thereby strengthening the core competitiveness of the wireline network.

For consumers: AI for All

ZTE is accelerating its consumer-centric transformation, strategically focusing on the youth market with gaming as a key breakthrough point. At this event, ZTE showcased the gaming smartphone nubia Neo series, a variety of stylish devices such as nubia Air, Flip, Focus and more, catering to lifestyles of the youth. This strategy has led to significant results, with international smartphone revenue growing by over 30% year-on-year in the first half of 2025.

Built around a diverse portfolio of AI devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, FWA&MBB, and wearables, ZTE is expanding AI's reach while enhancing its intelligence. ZTE Devices booth features three main areas: gaming smartphone zone, lifestyle smartphone zone and world No.1 FWA & MBB zone empowered by the latest 5G-A and Wi-Fi 7 technologies, along with the debut of AI Pet Mochi in the overseas market, which will be a smarter, more proactive, and personalized emotional companion for everyone.

ZTE will keep advancing its "Connectivity + Computing" strategy with full-stack innovation and global partners to drive breakthroughs across connectivity, intelligent computing, ecosystems, and devices, powering tech and industry evolution.

