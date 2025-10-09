Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE:SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assays from its 2025 drilling of the Blueberry Contact Zone within the Scottie Gold Mine Project. The road-accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100%-owned past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone, is located 35 kilometres north of Stewart, BC.

"Positive results continue to be returned from the initial Blueberry infill holes this season," commented Brad Rourke, CEO of the Company. "Overall, the frequency of high-grade intercepts with meaningful widths has exceeded our expectations and supports a strong resource conversion rate from inferred to indicated. Drilling is ongoing with 5 drills currently active, we expect to complete more than 25,000 m this season, our largest program to date. Additionally, mining, crushing and trucking of the Bulk Sample has been completed, and we are now awaiting assays to inform the marketing of the material."

Highlights:

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR25-374 intersected 8.37 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 8.45 metres (m), including 53.1 g/t gold over 1.0 m at the Blueberry vein zone. The hole also intercepted an additional Blueberry zone vein grading 6.78 g/t gold over 4.7 m (Table 1, Figures 1,2,3).

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR25-377 intersected 1 22.0 g/t gold over 1.2 m at the Blueberry vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2,4).

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR25-373 intersected 5.64 g/t gold over 5.00 m at the Blueberry vein zone and 8.16 g/t Au over 4.10 m the Fifi vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2).

Bulk sample progressing on schedule. The crushing and transportation of the sample has been completed; it is now awaiting final gold assays and technical testing for marketing.

Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone illustrating the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2025 season and the reported results thus far, relative to intercepts from previous drilling campaigns.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/269691_e789228bc46d2972_002full.jpg

Table 1: Highlight results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub Zone SR25-372

133.70 134.80 1.10 3.04 0.00 Lemoffe SR25-372

149.50 151.50 2.00 14.4 27.0 Lemoffe SR25-372

154.50 155.50 1.00 1.10 13.0 Lemoffe SR25-372

166.45 167.80 1.35 3.46 15.0 Lemoffe SR25-373

182.20 187.20 5.00 5.64 1.00 BB Vein SR25-373 including 182.20 183.20 1.00 15.7 2.00 BB Vein SR25-373

200.20 201.20 1.00 1.09 7.00 BB Vein SR25-373

300.05 301.45 1.40 1.33 3.00 Fifi SR25-373

311.45 315.55 4.10 8.16 3.49 Fifi SR25-373 including 314.45 315.55 1.10 27.5 13.0 Fifi SR25-374

63.00 66.40 3.40 1.32 6.94 Road SR25-374

91.00 93.00 2.00 3.18 1.50 Road SR25-374

210.20 212.10 1.90 3.75 3.00 BB Vein SR25-374

220.55 229.00 8.45 8.37 1.04 BB Vein SR25-374 including 225.20 226.20 1.00 53.1 3.00 BB Vein SR25-374

260.00 263.00 3.00 1.70 0.00 BB Vein SR25-374

295.30 300.00 4.70 6.78 0.43 BB Vein SR25-374

348.90 349.90 1.00 36.8 55.0 Fifi SR25-374

402.10 403.10 1.00 7.14 3.00 Lemoffe SR25-375

7.55 8.55 1.00 2.71 14.0 BB Vein SR25-375

98.00 99.30 1.30 1.76 0.00 Fifi SR25-375

122.30 124.00 1.70 4.77 3.00 Fifi SR25-375

139.30 140.45 1.15 1.08 3.00 Fifi SR25-376

200.05 201.05 1.00 1.53 0.00 BB Vein SR25-376

213.60 214.60 1.00 2.44 2.00 BB Vein SR25-376

218.00 220.00 2.00 1.26 0.00 BB Vein SR25-376

239.30 240.40 1.10 1.03 3.00 BB Vein SR25-376

352.00 354.00 2.00 2.93 9.00 Fifi SR25-377

173.90 175.10 1.20 122.0 29.0 BB Vein SR25-377

232.00 235.00 3.00 3.82 0.00 BB Vein *True widths unknown

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Contact Zone, illustrating the locations of the reported drill results, cross-sections (Figures 3,4), and the distribution of the modelled sulphide-rich cross-structures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/269691_e789228bc46d2972_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-374.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/269691_e789228bc46d2972_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-377.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/269691_e789228bc46d2972_005full.jpg

Bulk Sample Update

Mining and crushing of the sample is completed and has been transported to the Stewart Bulk Shipping Terminal. The final product is being assayed and undergoing required technical work on its physical properties for transport regulations.

About the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Exploration of the Scottie Gold Mine Project over the past six years has produced exceptional drill results through the discovery of high-grade gold in four new zones (Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, P-Zone) and the expansion of previously drill confirmed targets (Scottie Gold Mine, C-Zone, Bend Vein, Stockwork). There is a clear spatial relation between the outcropping and drill-confirmed high-grade gold targets and the contact with the Jurassic aged, Texas Creek Plutonic suite intrusion. Geological work in the area has established strong connections between the various deposits. The chemical, mineralogical, structural, and age relationships of the deposits and host rocks support a genetic model whereby all deposits are linked to the same mineralizing event.

The Blueberry Contact Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2024, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a first order structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2024, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton Formation and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of >1,550 metres and has been tested to >525 metres depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Mine. Newmont's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

The Company is targeting the completion of the PEA in Q4 2025. The PEA will investigate a high-margin DSO operation to deliver a gold concentrate to Asian copper/precious metals smelters. By design, the operation will eliminate the need for a gold processing plant and tailings facility, thereby significantly reducing the capital required and resulting in a minimal environmental footprint. The PEA will be based on the recently reported Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 703,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.1 g/t gold (see NR dated May 7, 2025). The project envisages a shallow open pit on the Blueberry Zone to start, followed by underground production from both Blueberry and the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2025 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo. and President of the Company, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category), highlighting the potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

In parallel, Scottie is evaluating a potential Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) scenario at the Scottie Gold Mine. With permits in hand, a 10,000-tonne bulk sample is underway. This initiative provides an opportunity to collect key geotechnical and metallurgical data while assessing a low-capex path to potential near-term revenue through toll milling or third-party processing. This DSO concept does not imply a production decision but reflects the optionality embedded in Scottie's portfolio.

