Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) ("Mithril" or the "Company") is pleased to provide exploration results and update for multiple targets at Mithril's district scale Copalquin property, Durango State, Mexico.

Highlights

First nine holes completed at Target 5 ( assays pending)

Sampling and mapping at Target 5 expand the silver-rich Target to over 2 km x 2 km , with highlights up to 3,300 g/t silver and 2.00 g/t gold over 1.40 m from the historic Tasolera mine. Resource expansion drilling at Target 1 successfully extends the east-west mineralised structure a further 300 m west increasing the total strike length to over 1,200 m (assays pending)

Target 3 drill plan advancing with pads and access roads under development

District wide aerial magnetic survey to commence later this month

A petrographic fluid inclusion study is currently underway on samples collected from multiple locations and depths across the property support the district scale geologic model development

The mineralised horizon is currently extended to over 1,300 metres vertical across 9 km (Santa Cruz to El Jarillal) in the southern half of the Copalquin district

"Drilling at the silver rich Target 5 is off to a strong start, with the first nine holes now complete at the historic Apomal mine area (assays pending)," commented John Skeet, Managing Director & CEO. "Results from previous sampling across the broader area continue to return standout silver grades, confirming a much larger mineralised target now covering over two kilometres across.

At Target 1 we have successfully extended the main structure a further 300 metres to the west (assays pending), adding strike to an already substantial high-grade resource area. Preparations for maiden drilling at Target 3 are advancing quickly, opening another significant growth opportunity in the coming months.

In parallel, we are accelerating development of the district-scale geologic model to test for the underlying conduit system responsible for the widespread gold-silver mineralisation, supported by the launch of the first district-wide aerial magnetic survey."

District Outlook

Mithril is fully funded to complete 45,000 m of drilling over the next 12-14 months, with preparations to add a third drill rig in early 2026 at Target 3. Exploration, including drilling and detailed mapping, continues to advance across multiple targets, underpinning the district-scale potential of Copalquin. A closely spaced aerial magnetic survey is to be flown later this month and a petrographic fluid inclusion study on samples across the district will support the ongoing development of the district scale model for this large epithermal gold-silver system

Target 5 - Silver Rich in Southwest of Copalquin District

Drilling continues around the Apomal historic mine in the Target 5 area, with the first nine holes completed (assays pending) in an initial 5,000 metre program. Apomal is being tested down dip, below the old mine workings and along strike in the north western part of this large target area. This program marks the first drilling at Target 5 and is designed to test the mapped veins while stepping out into untested areas along strike and at depth.

Previously completed mapping and sampling at Target 5 has recently returned excellent results from surface and underground samples with the discovery of the historic La Lianas, Los Martires, Jarillal, and Tasolera Mines within the Target 5 area, which covers 2 km x 2 km

Underground sample highlights at Target 5:

3.1 m @ 2.02 g/t gold, 1,938 g/t silver (Tasolera Mine Level 2),

including 1.40 m @ 2.00 g/t gold, 3,300 g/t silver

g/t silver (Tasolera Mine Level 2), including 1.40 m @ 2.00 g/t gold, g/t silver 0.6 m @ 10.25 g/t gold, 895 g/t silver (Los Martires)

g/t gold, g/t silver (Los Martires) 0.9 m @ 3.31 g/t gold, 219 g/t silver (Los Martires)

Surface samples at Target 5:

0.5 m @ 3.89 g/t gold, 157 g/t silver (La Candelaria)

g/t gold, g/t silver (La Candelaria) 0.5 m @ 0.145 g/t gold, 284 g/t silver (La Tasolera)

g/t silver (La Tasolera) 0.5 m @ 3.76 g/t gold, 54.5 g/t silver (Candelaria)

g/t gold, 54.5 g/t silver (Candelaria) 0.65 m @ 3.75 g/t gold, 555 g/t silver (Apomal)

g/t gold, g/t silver (Apomal) 0.6 m @ 24.5 g/t gold, 670 g/t silver (Apomal)

g/t gold, g/t silver (Apomal) 0.50 m @ 4.69 g/t gold, 520 g/t silver (Los Martires)

Target 3 - Preparing for 2025 Drilling

Ongoing systematic mapping and sampling at Target 3 are further defining priority targets in this large prospective area, with maiden drilling set to commence in the coming months.

COPALQUIN GOLD-SILVER DISTRICT, DURANGO STATE, MEXICO

With 100 historic underground gold-silver mines and workings plus 198 surface workings/pits throughout 70km2 of mining concession area, Copalquin is an entire mining district with high-grade exploration results and a maiden JORC resource. To date there are several target areas in the district with one already hosting a high-grade gold-silver JORC mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the Target 1 area (El Refugio-La Soledad)1 and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+, supported by a conceptional underground mining study completed on the maiden resource in early 2022 and metallurgical test work (see ASX Announcement 25 February 2022). There is considerable strike and depth potential to increase the resource at El Refugio and at other target areas across the district, plus the underlying geologic system that is responsible for the widespread gold-silver mineralisation.

With the district-wide gold and silver occurrences and rapid exploration success, it is clear the Copalquin District is developing into another significant gold-silver district like the many other districts in this prolific Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend of Mexico.

Figure 1 Copalquin District location map, locations of mining and exploration activity and local infrastructure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/269787_376ac90bf45b1a08_001full.jpg

Figure 2 LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Target 1 west and Target 5 (El Apomal), and recent drilling at Zaragoza mine in Target 1 south, high priority drill target area of La Constancia-El Jabali (Target 3). Several new areas highlighted across the district for follow-up work including recently sampled Target 6

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/269787_376ac90bf45b1a08_002full.jpg

Copalquin District Exploration Progress Update

Figure 3 Property-wide channel sampling results for the middle and south district sections within ~50% of the 70 km2 mining concession area covering the Copalquin District

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/269787_376ac90bf45b1a08_003full.jpg

Underground samples at Target 5 over 100 g/t silver Eq:

3.1 m @ 2.02 g/t gold, 1,938 g/t silver (Tasolera Mine Level 2),

g/t gold, g/t silver (Tasolera Mine Level 2), including 1.40 m @ 2.00 g/t gold, 3,300 g/t silver

g/t gold, g/t silver 1.0 m @ 0.863 g/t gold, 210 g/t silver (Tasolera Mine Level 2)

g/t silver (Tasolera Mine Level 2) 1.0 m @ 0.542 g/t gold, 96.6 g/t silver (Tasolera Mine Level 3)

1.0 m @ 0.322 g/t gold, 79.9 g/t silver (Tasolera Mine Level 3)

0.5 m @ 0.603 g/t gold, 154 g/t silver (Las Lianas)

g/t silver (Las Lianas) 0.6 m @ 10.25 g/t gold, 895 g/t silver (Los Martires)

g/t gold, g/t silver (Los Martires) 0.8 m @ 1.72 g/t gold, 191 g/t silver (Los Martires)

g/t silver (Los Martires) 0.9 m @ 3.31 g/t gold, 219 g/t silver (Los Martires)

Figure 4 Target 5 new channel sample assay results. First 9 drill holes have been completed in the northern part of this large target area (assays pending)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/269787_376ac90bf45b1a08_004full.jpg

Surface samples at Target 5 over 100 g/t silver Eq:

0.5 m @ 3.89 g/t gold, 157 g/t silver (La Candelaria)

g/t gold, g/t silver (La Candelaria) 1.0 m @ 0.893 g/t gold, 204 g/t silver (La Candelaria)

g/t silver (La Candelaria) 0.6 m @ 0.39 g/t gold, 92.9 g/t silver (La Candelaria)

0.7 m @ 0.914 g/t gold, 50.9 g/t silver (Las Lianas)

0.3 m @ 1.275 g/t gold, 61.9 g/t silver (La Tasolera)

0.5 m @ 0.476 g/t gold, 68.7 g/t silver (La Tasolera)

0.5 m @ 0.145 g/t gold, 284 g/t silver (La Tasolera)

g/t silver (La Tasolera) 0.9 m @ 0.056 g/t gold, 227 g/t silver (La Tasolera)

g/t silver (La Tasolera) 1.0 m @ 0.076 g/t , 108 g/t silver (Cementerio el Limon)

g/t silver (Cementerio el Limon) 0.5 m @ 0.323 g/t gold, 101 g/t silver (Candelaria)

g/t silver (Candelaria) 0.5 m @ 3.76 g/t gold, 54.5 g/t silver (Candelaria)

g/t gold, 54.5 g/t silver (Candelaria) 0.4 m @ 1.04 g/t gold, 160 g/t silver (Apomal)

g/t silver (Apomal) 0.65 m @ 3.75 g/t gold, 555 g/t silver (Apomal)

g/t gold, g/t silver (Apomal) 0.6 m @ 24.5 g/t gold, 670 g/t silver (Apomal)

g/t gold, g/t silver (Apomal) 1.0 m @ 0.423 g/t gold, 140 g/t silver (Tasolera Level 2)

g/t silver (Tasolera Level 2) 1.00 m @ 0.162 g/t gold, 129 g/t silver (Tasolera Level 2)

g/t silver (Tasolera Level 2) 1.00 m @ 0.459 g/t gold, 249 g/t silver (Tasolera Level 2)

g/t silver (Tasolera Level 2) 1.00 m @ 1.29 g/t gold, 264 g/t silver (El Jarillal)

g/t silver (El Jarillal) 1.10 m @ 0.492 g/t gold, 67.3 g/t silver (El Jarillal)

0.50 m @ 4.69 g/t gold, 520 g/t silver (Los Martires)

Figure 5 Target 1 channel sample results with anomalous values extending the to west

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/269787_376ac90bf45b1a08_005full.jpg

Underground and surface samples at Targets 1 and 3 over 1 g/t Au Eq:

0.5 m @ 1.635 g/t gold, 110 g/t silver ( Cementerio El Limon; Target 1; Surface)

g/t silver Cementerio El Limon; Target 1; Surface) 0.7 m @ 8.81 g/t gold, 329 g/t silver (Jabali Level 3; Target 3; Underground)

g/t gold, g/t silver (Jabali Level 3; Target 3; Underground) 1.0 m @ 3.42 g/t gold, 194 g/t silver (Jabali Level 3; Target 3; Underground)

g/t gold, g/t silver (Jabali Level 3; Target 3; Underground) 0.7 m @ 5.16 g/t gold, 176 g/t silver (Jabali Level 3; Target 3; Underground)

g/t gold, g/t silver (Jabali Level 3; Target 3; Underground) 0.6 m @ 1.225 g/t gold, 5.7 g/t silver (South Jabali; Target 3; Surface)

0.5 m @ 2.18 g/t gold, 100 g/t silver (North Jabali; Target 3; Surface)

Figure 6 Targets 3 and 6 areas with new channel sample assay results for Target 3 area which is being prepared for maiden drill program via addition of a third drill rig

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/269787_376ac90bf45b1a08_006full.jpg

Drilling at Target 5 has commenced, focusing on numerous northwest-trending vein systems, including those at the historic Apomal Mine. To date, nine drill holes have been successfully completed with assays pending. Early indications from the program are encouraging which, coupled with the widespread high-grade surface and historic mine samples, support the potential for a significant area of mineralisation in this highly prospective zone at a lower elevation in the district.

ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT

The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.

Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.

Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021)^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+

Indicated 691 kt @ 5.43 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver for 121,000 oz gold plus 2,538,000 oz silver

for plus Inferred 1,725 kt @ 4.55 g/t gold, 152 g/t silver for 252,000 oz gold plus 8,414,000 oz silver

(using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*)

28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated

Table 1 Mineral resource estimate El Refugio - La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*



Tonnes

(kt) Tonnes

(kt) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Gold Eq.* (g/t) Gold

(koz) Silver

(koz) Gold Eq.* (koz) El Refugio Indicated 691 5.43 114.2 7.06 121 2,538 157

Inferred 1,447 4.63 137.1 6.59 215 6,377 307 La Soledad Indicated - - - - - - -

Inferred 278 4.12 228.2 7.38 37 2,037 66 Total Indicated 691 5.43 114.2 7.06 121 2,538 157

Inferred 1,725 4.55 151.7 6.72 252 8,414 372

* In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((silver grade/70) x (silver recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com. At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal (93%). Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022) and these will be used when the resource is updated in the future. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.

^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq*), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing.

Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential. Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.

Competent Persons Statement - JORC

The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.

Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr Patrick Loury who is Mithril's Project Consultant. Mr Loury is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.

Mr Loury has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Loury consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears

Qualified Persons - NI 43-101

Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Samples are sent to ALS Global with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Table 2 Full list of channel sample details and assays

Sample Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elev

(m) Surface/UG Target Location Width (m) Sample Direction

(deg) Sample Incl.

(deg) Au (g/t) silver

(g/t) Cu

(g/t) Pb

(g/t) Zn

(g/t) 814262 288698.90 2822407.80 775 UNDERGROUND 5 Mina Las Lianas 0.50 245 7 0.013 1.8 73 58 237 814263 288698.51 2822407.48 775 UNDERGROUND 5 Mina Las Lianas 0.50 245 3 0.038 3 14 268 641 814264 288696.33 2822410.87 775 UNDERGROUND 5 Mina Las Lianas 0.50 240 6 0.412 64.8 33 147 193 814265 288695.94 2822410.55 775 UNDERGROUND 5 Mina Las Lianas 0.50 240 60 0.168 28.9 14 116 305 814266 288695.56 2822410.22 775 UNDERGROUND 5 Mina Las Lianas 0.50 240 70 0.603 154 23 265 533 814268 288693.76 2822413.93 775 UNDERGROUND 5 Mina Las Lianas 0.60 220 2 0.01 1 16 19 111 814269 288693.22 2822413.48 775 UNDERGROUND 5 Mina Las Lianas 0.50 220 2 0.357 40.6 16 126 154 814270 288692.68 2822413.03 775 UNDERGROUND 5 Mina Las Lianas 0.50 220 2 0.216 19.2 46 100 144 814271 288690.20 2822416.50 775 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.50 50 15 0.161 22.8 32 60 143 814272 288686.71 2822422.47 817 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.80 40 45 0.164 24 16 24 63 814273 288687.36 2822423.23 817 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 1.00 40 35 0.009 2.1 8 18 88 814274 288688.00 2822424.00 818 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 1.00 40 35 0.005 0.5 7 13 72 814276 288688.64 2822424.77 818 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 1.00 40 30 0.018 3.1 18 12 104 814277 288689.29 2822425.53 818 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.50 40 25 0.343 67.1 16 44 116 814278 288689.61 2822425.92 818 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 1.00 40 25 0.108 17.8 9 50 123 814279 288690.25 2822426.68 819 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.50 40 15 0.005 0.5 33 16 74 814280 288690.57 2822427.06 819 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.50 40 15 0.017 2.5 22 73 159 814281 288690.89 2822427.45 819 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 1.00 40 20 0.005 0.5 14 13 74 814283 288691.54 2822428.21 820 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 1.00 40 10 0.005 0.5 10 11 106 814284 288692.24 2822429.06 820 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 1.00 40 15 0.005 1 25 74 111 814285 288692.82 2822429.75 820 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 1.00 40 10 0.008 1.4 19 153 89 814286 288693.46 2822430.51 821 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.50 40 15 0.194 31.4 13 108 111 814287 288678.11 2822441.15 821 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.70 60 5 0.052 7.5 23 22 78 814288 288682.61 2822438.35 824 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.75 45 5 0.111 14.8 25 61 58 814289 288693.49 2822435.49 826 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.70 50 5 0.228 11.7 29 193 94 814290 288731.25 2822339.57 867 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.50 150 70 0.214 14.1 7 39 9 814291 288779.26 2822284.48 880 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.90 235 3 0.383 3 17 164 86 814292 288778.85 2822284.20 880 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.50 235 3 3.89 157 40 962 102 814293 288778.12 2822283.68 880 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.90 235 5 0.6 9.3 41 626 155 814294 288805.36 2822262.23 885 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 1.00 220 20 0.893 204 17 114 167 814295 288823.75 2822219.57 876 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.50 210 65 0.042 2.3 15 50 123 814296 288898.54 2822099.61 940 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.60 230 7 0.39 92.9 37 1125 366 814297 288898.00 2822099.16 940 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.70 230 7 0.029 9.2 26 62 916 814298 288897.24 2822098.52 940 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 1.00 250 11 0.075 15.3 23 147 577 814299 288896.63 2822098.01 940 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.80 250 11 0.317 49.7 30 572 300 814301 288900.48 2822092.53 952 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.70 228 25 0.122 7.1 37 566 391 814302 289014.51 2822153.51 926 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.70 225 3 0.208 1.6 21 48 71 814303 288894.66 2822297.76 870 SURFACE 5 LA CANDELARIA 0.80 110 7 0.109 41.5 73 18450 3560 814304 289276.00 2822714.00 835 Surface 5

0.50 205 28 0.006 0.5 79 244 154 814305 289276.00 2822713.50 835 Surface 5

0.50 205 28 0.01 0.7 52 72 86 814308 289310.00 2822626.00 823 Surface 5

0.70

90 0.023 3.8 33 96 100 814309 289289.00 2822495.00 863 Surface 5

0.60 240 0 0.017 3.6 51 106 115 814310 289293.00 2822478.00 861 Surface 5

0.50 30 0 0.018 1.9 40 91 168 814311 289291.00 2822473.00 862 Surface 5

0.70 180 0 0.017 3.9 50 172 233 814313 289286.00 2822465.00 861 Surface 5

0.50 190 0 0.039 4.4 33 181 123 814314 289283.00 2822446.00 859 Surface 5

1.00 205 0 0.037 1.1 26 72 166 814315 289135.00 2822445.00 887 Surface 5

1.00 60 0 0.009 0.8 25 39 551 814316 289146.00 2822442.00 882 Surface 5

0.50 260 0 0.011 0.7 9 124 157 814317 289114.00 2822430.00 885 Surface 5

0.50 205 0 0.02 2.3 75 2350 146 814318 289114.00 2822429.50 885 Surface 5

1.00 205 0 0.056 7.1 87 3060 266 814319 289114.00 2822426.00 885 Surface 5

0.50 205 0 0.036 1.2 19 60 111 814320 288987.00 2822413.00 884 Surface 5

0.70 270 0 0.914 50.9 13 92 99 814321 288998.00 2822395.00 895 Surface 5

0.80 235 0 0.011 2.2 26 46 179 814322 288997.50 2822394.50 895 Surface 5

1.00 235 0 0.116 21.9 49 1865 179 814323 288997.00 2822394.00 895 Surface 5

0.50 295 0 0.016 2.5 34 77 239 814324 289193.00 2822651.00 785 Surface 5

0.60 0 0 0.026 3.8 180 546 173 814326 289194.00 2822652.00 785 Surface 5

0.50 350 0 0.015 2.9 195 597 310 814327 289194.00 2822655.00 785 Surface 5

0.80 5 0 0.007 1.5 69 421 308 814328 289194.00 2822655.80 785 Surface 5

0.20 340 0 0.015 2.6 56 400 195 814329 289194.00 2822656.00 785 Surface 5

0.90 30 0 0.012 2.5 120 236 514 814330 289194.00 2822657.00 785 Surface 5

0.50 15 0 0.012 1.7 85 198 291 814331 289194.00 2822659.00 785 Surface 5

0.50 355 0 0.009 1.8 223 132 1760 814332 289194.00 2822659.50 785 Surface 5

0.90 35 0 0.006 6.5 237 222 733 814333 289321.00 2822500.00 869 Surface 5

0.80 180 0 0.392 68.3 37 157 150 814334 289158.00 2822441.00

Surface 5

0.70 315 0 0.036 3.4 28 82 129 814335 289383.00 2824511.00 1277 Surface 5



45 0 0.005 0.5 8 17 18 814336 289016.00 2822509.00 821 Surface 5

0.75 245 0 0.1 13.2 355 523 203 814337 288895.00 2822642.00 870 Surface 5

0.60 205 0 0.018 9 135 211 629 814338 288653.00 2822434.00 793 Surface 5

0.50 75 0 0.009 0.7 56 122 195 814621 292879.25 2824263.44 1506.94 Surface 3 Constancia 1.00 0 44 0.044 1.1 12 65 17 814622 292881.18 2824263.96 1504.87 Surface 3 Constancia 0.70 350 50 0.122 10 12 424 11 814623 292888.30 2824263.49 1504.9 Surface 3 Constancia 0.60 345 22 0.022 1.3 8 15 9 814624 292890.09 2824263.29 1497.64 Surface 3 Constancia 0.80 340 22 0.047 2.1 9 62 11 814626 292889.48 2824266.06 1498.15 Surface 3 Constancia 0.60 220 70 0.012 0.9 6 17 5 814627 292428.30 2824612.28 1352.6 Surface 3 Constancia 0.60 65 60 0.039 7.8 13 67 28 814628 292427.71 2824611.13 1352.6 Surface 3 Constancia 1.00 65 0 0.038 5 9 42 37 814629 292419.08 2824614.64 1346.36 Surface 3 Constancia 0.50 75 50 0.01 1.4 6 10 32 814630 294481.57 2824185.68 1733.86 Surface 6 Sur Santa Cruz 1.00 60 0 0.354 24.8 8 16 30 814632 294482.70 2824185.67 1733.86 Surface 6 Sur Santa Cruz 0.75 100 45 0.382 18.3 19 15 10 814633 294499.13 2824176.27 1747.58 Surface 6 Sur Santa Cruz 1.00 0 26 0.04 4.3 10 19 17 814634 294499.11 2824177.39 1748.08 Surface 6 Sur Santa Cruz 1.00 0 26 0.085 6 4 19 19 814635 294499.10 2824178.46 1748.58 Surface 6 Sur Santa Cruz 1.00 0 26 0.05 4.3 8 16 66 814636 294499.08 2824179.56 1749.08 Surface 6 Sur Santa Cruz 1.00 0 26 0.138 5 12 18 52 814637 294499.24 2824180.61 1749.58 Surface 6 Sur Santa Cruz 1.00 0 26 0.117 2.2 8 7 14 814638 294499.30 2824181.65 1750.08 Surface 6 Sur Santa Cruz 1.00 0 26 0.079 1.9 12 11 21 814639 294499.35 2824182.66 1750.58 Surface 6 Sur Santa Cruz 1.00 0 26 0.207 4.2 19 13 53 814640 294499.43 2824183.71 1751.08 Surface 6 Sur Santa Cruz 1.00 0 26 0.058 5 30 11 21 814642 292449.89 2824840.74 1505.83 Underground 3 Jabali 3 workings 0.70 310 0 8.81 329 66 97 67 814643 292450.66 2824840.18 1505.23 Underground 3 Jabali 3 workings 1.00 310 65 3.42 194 22 31 71 814644 292448.54 2824839.14 1505.83 Underground 3 Jabali 3 workings 0.70 310 0 5.16 176 52 54 92 814645 292422.99 2824807.94 1488.95 Surface 3 South Jabali 3 0.60 280 0 1.225 5.7 4 15 60 814646 292348.85 2824653.93 1375.97 Underground 3 El Chinacate 3 1.00 60 0 0.599 23.6 4 2 5 814592 293064 2823830 1246 Surface 3 Los Riscos S 0.50 340 0 0.007 0.5 36 13 91 814593 293155 2823713 1379 Surface 3 Los Riscos S 1.00 170 -80 0.006 0.6 11 3 11 814594 293155 2823713 1379 Surface 3 Los Riscos S 1.00 170 -80 0.013 1 19 4 23 814595 293155 2823713 1379 Surface 3 Los Riscos S 1.00 170 -80 0.012 0.5 20 3 24 814596 293175 2823740 1378 Surface 3 Los Riscos S 0.80 40 -70 0.006 0.6 19 4 38 814597 293175 2823740 1378 Surface 3 Los Riscos S 0.50 40 -70 0.019 0.5 21 6 50 814598 293232 2823734 1386 Surface 3 Los Riscos S 0.50 55 0 0.035 3.3 39 37 97 814599 293223 2823724 1385 Surface 3 Los Riscos S 0.80 65 -85 0.017 2.5 33 17 98 814701 293216 2823726 1386 Surface 3 Los Riscos S 0.50 50 -85 0.005 0.7 37 8 87 814702 293225 2823716 1393 Surface 3 Los Riscos S 0.80 60 -75 0.093 6.2 67 45 72 814703 293691 2822554 1534 Surface 2 El Peru E 1.00 50 0 0.005 0.5 8 20 36 814704 293692 2822555 1534 Surface 2 El Peru E 1.00 350 -25 0.005 0.5 11 15 31 814705 293550 2822551 1568 Surface 2 El Peru E 1.00 75 -15 0.83 7.2 4 11 11 814706 293641 2823593 1503 Surface 2 El Peru Camp 0.50 175 -45 0.01 0.5 49 14 89 814707 293935 2823722 1647 Surface 2 El Peru N 0.50 240 -10 0.005 0.5 66 14 92 814708 293917 2823624 1582 Surface 2 El Peru N 0.50 145 0 0.005 0.5 17 16 54 814709 293589 2823596 1540 Surface 2 El Peru N 0.50 260 -15 0.005 0.5 25 3 49 814339 288704.00 2824070.00 1217 Surface 1 Refugio West 0.75 35 90 0.007 0.5 31 11 86 814340 288703.57 2824069.39 1217 Surface 1 Refugio West 0.75 35 90 0.005 0.5 45 14 89 814341 288680.00 2824010.00 1207 Surface 1 Refugio West 0.90 100 90 0.005 0.5 35 10 100 814343 288782.00 2823951.00 1121 Surface 1 Refugio West 1.00 280 0 0.006 0.5 65 10 93 814344 288793.00 2823964.00 1156 Surface 1 Refugio West 0.90 340 90 0.005 0.5 36 10 263 814345 288792.72 2823963.05 1156 Surface 1 Refugio West 0.90 340 90 0.005 0.5 42 10 187 814346 288820.00 2824005.00 1168 Surface 1 Refugio West 1.00 330 90 0.005 0.5 45 13 94 814348 288834.00 2824056.00 1144 Surface 1 Refugio West 1.00 20 90 0.006 0.5 32 348 836 814349 289011.00 2824291.00 1199 Surface 1 Refugio West 1.00 50 90 0.005 0.5 64 7 99 814351 288782.00 2823583.00 1117 Surface 1 Refugio West 0.50 45 90 0.007 0.5 3 28 182 814352 288307.00 2822373.00 875 Surface 5 La tunita 0.50 60 90 0.014 0.5 23 14 56 814353 288275.00 2822312.00 814 Surface 5 La tunita 0.50 210 90 0.024 1.2 15 71 177 814354 288274.82 2822309.91 814 Surface 5 La tunita 0.50 210 90 0.072 0.5 5 21 51 814355 288271.00 2822304.00 784 Surface 5 La tunita 0.50 50 90 0.097 14.3 10 25 78 814356 288185.00 2822110.00 683 Surface 5 La tunita 0.50 30 90 0.067 7.8 55 120 302 814357 288171.00 2822037.00 712 Surface 5 La tunita 0.65 40 0 0.043 2.1 6 556 512 814358 288171.42 2822037.50 712 Surface 5 La tunita 0.65 40 0 0.032 1.8 6 1505 829 814359 288181.00 2822034.00 725 Surface 5 La tunita 0.40 220 90 0.053 2.9 16 707 398 814360 288186.00 2822041.00 726 Surface 5 La tunita 0.40 240 90 0.012 1.2 26 119 650 814361 288189.00 2821997.00 705 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.70 45 90 0.024 0.8 11 173 344 814362 288178.00 2821981.00 650 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.85 235 90 0.022 7.1 21 241 227 814363 288177.30 2821980.51 650 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.85 235 90 0.013 1.7 13 77 150 814364 288163.00 2821940.00 658 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.35



0.3 21.7 25 102 131 814365 288142.00 2821884.00 688 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.30



1.275 61.9 11 325 210 814366 288130.00 2821855.00 710 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.70 200 90 0.019 0.6 25 141 511 814367 288129.76 2821854.34 710 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.70 200 90 0.018 0.6 15 133 293 814368 288128.91 2821851.99 710 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.80 200 90 0.056 2.5 43 92 110 814369 288128.63 2821851.24 710 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.80 200 90 0.027 0.9 18 86 241 814370 288127.57 2821848.33 710 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.80 200 90 0.024 1.5 23 129 144 814371 288123.00 2821845.00 723 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 210 90 0.019 0.8 18 169 184 814373 288120.35 2821840.41 722 Surface 5 La Tasolera 1.10 200 90 0.015 0.6 13 22 64 814374 288119.97 2821839.38 722 Surface 5 La Tasolera 1.10 200 90 0.011 0.8 23 24 89 814376 288119.60 2821838.34 722 Surface 5 La Tasolera 1.10 200 90 0.023 1.5 65 113 177 814377 288107.00 2821798.00 659 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.80 200 90 0.017 10.6 135 251 234 814378 288122.00 2821745.00 615 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 90 90 0.009 0.5 9 106 145 814379 288108.00 2821719.00 660 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.80 210 90 0.007 9.5 395 487 1030 814380 288107.60 2821718.31 659 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.80 210 90 0.005 1.2 80 238 481 814381 288107.20 2821717.61 659 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.80 210 90 0.006 2.2 86 519 654 814382 288105.23 2821712.60 658 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.40



0.005 2.5 36 168 191 814383 288087.00 2821717.00 645 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.80 230 90 0.005 1.1 7 21 64 814384 288086.39 2821716.49 645 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.90 230 90 0.014 1.9 10 75 125 814385 288085.70 2821715.91 645 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 230 90 0.005 0.5 11 46 103 814386 288086.37 2821715.82 644 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 340 90 0.023 8.5 236 291 406 814388 288080.00 2821696.00 681 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 50 90 0.027 1.4 23 154 417 814389 288062.00 2821676.00 670 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 50 90 0.007 0.5 15 38 90 814390 288061.47 2821669.92 668 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 200 90 0.153 15 106 204 250 814391 289809.00 2823152.00 1031 Surface 1 Cementerio Copalquin 0.50 90 90 0.126 2.8 46 70 52 814392 289839.00 2823104.00 997 Surface 1 Cementerio Copalquin 0.50 90 90 1.635 110 89 454 60 814393 288055.00 2821615.00 659 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 70 90 0.007 0.8 43 24 247 814394 288049.20 2821616.55 660 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 140 90 0.005 1.3 38 45 178 814395 288037.00 2821605.00 613 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 210 90 0.025 16.3 116 544 508 814396 288036.54 2821604.61 613 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 210 90 0.476 68.7 100 379 630 814397 288025.00 2821591.00 632 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 130 0 0.145 284 437 6180 522 814398 288026.00 2821538.00 618 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.80 350 90 0.058 47.6 856 4200 1205 814399 288027.20 2821538.00 619 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.90 350 90 0.056 227 1070 3760 1010 814401 287957.00 2821564.00 634 Surface 5 La Tasolera 0.50 360 90 0.019 10 35 201 547 814403 287821.00 2821350.00 658 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 0.50 165 90 0.011 2.4 15 56 99 814404 287791.00 2821331.00 657 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 0.50 40 90 0.02 1.8 19 197 257 814405 287772.00 2821309.00 650 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 1.00 180 0 0.017 1.2 21 124 219 814406 287770.47 2821290.57 650 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 0.50 185 0 0.028 9.1 15 1805 2010 814407 287770.43 2821290.07 650 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 1.00 185 0 0.076 108 202 6130 3080 814408 287770.34 2821289.07 649 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 1.00 185 0 0.011 0.9 11 57 780 814409 287770.26 2821288.08 649 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 0.50 185 0 0.029 3.3 17 92 356 814410 287769.47 2821279.11 649 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 0.50 185 0 0.013 1.1 24 80 225 814411 287769.47 2821271.41 650 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 0.50 180 0 0.022 2.4 6 418 686 814412 287764.00 2821259.00 666 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 1.00 215 0 0.091 14.2 30 2490 6420 814413 287763.43 2821258.18 666 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 1.00 215 0 0.031 2.8 9 577 6420 814414 287762.85 2821257.36 666 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 1.00 240 0 0.029 13.8 9 1800 2970 814415 287759.43 2821256.41 664 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 0.60 215 90 0.036 1.7 6 171 456 814416 287759.05 2821256.27 664 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 0.50 215 90 0.015 1.2 6 50 235 814417 287741.00 2821248.00 683 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 0.50 230 90 0.019 1.3 12 281 344 814418 287740.62 2821247.68 682 Surface 5 Cementerio el Limon 0.60 230 90 0.035 2.5 20 189 493 814419 287679.00 2821209.00 676 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 0.50 240 0 0.036 3.4 18 94 348 814420 287662.00 2821197.00 678 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 0.50 195 90 0.024 1.1 4 108 310 814421 287640.00 2821193.00 660 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 0.50 230 0 0.174 9.9 46 896 1390 814422 287535.00 2821204.00 648 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 1.00 15 90 0.129 6.8 4 29 59 814423 287535.39 2821205.45 649 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 1.00 15 90 0.053 0.7 4 16 43 814424 287535.65 2821206.42 650 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 1.00 15 90 0.033 0.8 5 18 46 814426 287539.29 2821206.15 651 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 1.00 15 90 0.057 2.1 12 27 72 814428 287539.52 2821207.02 652 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 1.00 15 90 0.032 1.2 9 16 45 814429 287525.73 2821209.35 648 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 1.00 35 90 0.18 7.4 12 32 37 814430 287526.31 2821210.17 649 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 0.60 35 90 0.031 2.5 5 13 25 814431 287496.00 2821227.00 575 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 0.50 80 90 0.009 0.5 4 10 49 814433 287509.00 2821203.00 578 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 1.00 340 90 0.751 41.5 5 22 43 814434 287509.84 2821204.00 580 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 0.50 340 90 0.069 3.7 11 33 56 814435 287477.00 2821168.00 595 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 0.80 250 0 0.033 5.4 21 182 702 814436 287476.25 2821167.73 595 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 0.80 250 0 0.09 17.8 53 332 442 814437 287475.50 2821167.45 595 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 0.80 250 0 0.03 7.1 18 501 487 814438 287462.00 2821174.00 581 Surface 5 Las Lajitas 0.90 280 90 0.072 10 11 9 40 814689 294500.00 2824701.00 1722 Underground 6 SURFACE SANTA CRUZ 0.60 240 -10 0.016 2 19 63 29 814691 294580.00 2824687.00 1790 Underground 6 SURFACE SANTA CRUZ 0.60 70 40 0.189 19.6 29 26 51 814692 294605.00 2824620.00 1787 Underground 6 SURFACE SANTA CRUZ 0.50 230 -55 0.007 0.5 3 61 120 814693 294630.00 2824469.00 1730 Underground 6 SURFACE SANTA CRUZ 0.60 170 -30 0.038 1.6 51 10 194 814694 294630.50 2824468.50 1730 Underground 6 SURFACE SANTA CRUZ 0.50 170 -30 0.123 3.8 13 44 83 814695 294631.00 2824468.00 1729 Underground 6 SURFACE SANTA CRUZ 0.90 170 -30 0.112 1.7 43 56 409 814696 294622.00 2824461.00 1725 Underground 6 SURFACE SANTA CRUZ 1.00 290 -20 0.007 0.5 4 22 71 814697 294675.00 2824434.00 1734 Underground 6 SURFACE SANTA CRUZ 0.50 40 -5 0.011 0.7 12 9 21 814698 294513.00 2824427.00 1705 Underground 6 SURFACE SANTA CRUZ 0.60 0 90 0.52 4 15 42 720 814439 289009.32 2822333.38 936 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.50 40 2 0.3 12.1 39 387 234 814440 289039.39 2822310.46 946 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.60 43 11 0.091 6 21 798 112 814441 289165.61 2822157.35 1008 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.50 60 3 0.024 1.3 13 65 171 814442 289192.46 2822178.39 1019 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.60 50 7 0.04 0.5 5 40 128 814443 289266.50 2822178.00 1029 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.50 280 4 0.008 0.5 8 53 114 814444 289429.58 2822278.33 992 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.90 222 2 0.029 0.5 16 33 156 814445 289443.73 2822265.58 1021 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.90 213 12 0.022 1.6 42 102 172 814446 289393.63 2822292.30 995 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.70 65 16 0.022 0.6 25 62 93 814447 289241.64 2822231.48 1002 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.80 53 6 0.016 0.5 21 35 46 814448 289241.43 2822279.25 972 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.50 60 21 0.323 101 87 262 407 814449 289216.34 2822306.33 973 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA NORTE 0.75 150 11 0.029 1.3 74 45 96 814451 289136.12 2822028.96 931 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA SUR 1.00 45 70 0.25 1.1 37 119 583 814452 289134.00 2822130.00 964 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA SUR 0.70 58 14 0.008 2.2 165 22 35 814453 289277.56 2821990.58 950 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA SUR 0.50 10 25 0.054 1 15 31 69 814454 289374.00 2822068.00 1005 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA SUR 0.50 140 16 3.76 54.5 64 248 209 814455 289373.00 2822070.00 1015 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA SUR 0.50 116 7 0.322 56 62 333 352 814456 289349.00 2822100.00 1022 SURFACE 5 CANDELARIA FALDAS CERRO LA CASETA LADERA SUR 0.50 165 12 0.016 2.6 53 325 174 814457 289291.00 2822401.00 891 SURFACE 5 Arroyo NE de la hoja 2F 6 - Bajada del Cerro la caseta 0.50 4 3 0.013 1.2 70 48 157 814458 289302.11 2822391.57 855 SURFACE 5 Arroyo NE de Candelaria bajada del Cerro la caseta 0.50 42 80 0.103 1.8 27 1255 414 814459 288274.00 2822571.00 762 Surface 5 Camino al Apomal 1.10 25 0 0.034 2.3 11 11 41 814460 288274.30 2822572.00 762 Surface 5 Camino al Apomal 1.40 25 0 0.016 0.5 9 11 38 814461 288274.80 2822572.60 762 Surface 5 Camino al Apomal 1.10 25 0 0.009 0.5 38 10 156 814463 288275.00 2822573.00 762 Surface 5 Camino Al Apomal 0.90 25 0 0.034 0.5 40 24 204 814464 288259.00 2822589.00 756 Surface 5 Camino Al Apomal 0.50 40 0 0.03 0.5 41 14 45 814465 288260.00 2822592.50 756 Surface 5 Camino Al Apomal 0.50 40 0 0.108 9.1 22 15 37 814466 287966.00 2822337.00 710 Surface 5 Camino Al Apomal 0.70 250 0 0.352 71.9 23 54 144 814468 287966.00 2822336.00 710 Surface 5 Camino Al Apomal 1.00 250 0 0.117 14.7 66 91 394 814469 287939.00 2822340.00 713 Surface 5 Camino Al Apomal 0.80 290 0 0.008 0.6 162 67 159 814470 287857.00 2822569.00 757 Surface 5 Camino Al Apomal 1.00 344 0 0.021 2.4 8 43 71 814471 287857.00 2822699.00 790 Surface 5

0.40 240 0 1.04 160 26 69 54 814472 287842.00 2822718.00 780 Surface 5

0.65 255 0 3.75 555 54 214 400 814473 287841.50 2822718.00 780 Surface 5

0.60 255 0 0.255 51.8 36 30 125 814474 287841.00 2822718.00 780 Surface 5

0.60 255 0 24.5 670 155 232 176 814476 288325.16 2822127.00 748 Surface 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.80 20 0 0.021 2.6 40 188 2320 814477 288325.84 2822128.00 748 Surface 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 85 0 0.018 4.4 84 263 3400 814478 288327.00 2822128.35 748 Surface 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 112 0 0.109 29.6 26 7390 2390 814479 288328.00 2822128.00 748 Surface 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 125 0 0.516 61.1 41 7040 1900 814480 288328.68 2822127.47 748 Surface 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 137 0 0.423 140 105 12900 2750 814481 288329.57 2822126.80 748 Surface 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 125 0 0.162 129 61 11250 3470 814482 288330.33 2822126.12 748 Surface 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 144 0 0.459 249 78 12200 975 814483 288331.14 2822125.40 748 Surface 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 130 0 0.051 20.2 23 6170 587 814484 288331.95 2822124.78 748 Surface 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.70 130 0 0.118 13.4 12 3090 538 814485 288322.70 2822139.76 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.50 225 0 0.053 15.2 37 1360 1520 814486 288322.20 2822139.00 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 225 0 2.77 876 129 1995 2010 814487 288321.50 2822138.95 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.40 285 0 1.995 3300 1690 6750 6000 814488 288320.78 2822138.95 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.70 270 0 0.991 731 401 4270 4820 814489 288318.27 2822146.21 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 255 0 0.149 13.7 76 874 1225 814490 288317.37 2822145.69 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 255 0 0.043 6.7 25 557 1860 814491 288318.12 2822151.05 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.80 252 0 0.191 21.5 44 1200 3850 814493 288317.48 2822150.60 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 252 0 0.099 13 60 1805 2980 814494 288316.51 2822156.06 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.70 240 0 0.032 5.1 37 277 1530 814495 288315.87 2822155.64 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.80 240 0 0.007 2.1 9 38 271 814496 288316.30 2822161.17 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.70 252 0 0.054 3.7 15 241 294 814497 288315.64 2822160.83 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.80 252 0 0.018 1.3 19 26 121 814498 288314.95 2822166.10 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 240 0 0.009 0.5 22 19 123 814499 288314.27 2822165.73 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 240 0 0.011 1.2 7 22 148 815701 288314.00 2822171.06 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.90 250 0 0.009 0.8 25 44 120 815702 288313.24 2822170.77 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.90 250 0 0.007 0.5 67 23 82 815703 288312.79 2822175.96 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.10 235 0 0.031 3 38 174 160 815704 288310.00 2822180.84 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.60 220 0 0.642 18.8 41 135 287 815705 288309.63 2822180.08 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.60 220 0 0.016 2.8 29 47 294 815706 288307.49 2822184.77 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.70

90 0.019 1.2 31 100 353 815708 288306.88 2822184.22 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 250 0 0.017 1.2 22 222 738 815709 288304.43 2822191.02 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.50 250 0 0.106 5 23 65 215 815710 288303.80 2822190.49 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 0.50 250 0 1.18 2.6 22 56 224 815711 288308.91 2822187.38 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 62 0 0.135 19.2 23 1305 205 815712 288309.84 2822187.78 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 62 0 0.863 210 38 1115 370 815713 288310.97 2822188.15 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 62 0 0.317 45.9 38 907 2020 815714 288319.43 2822191.92 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 55 0 0.087 6.4 16 231 376 815715 288323.81 2822188.17 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.00 60 0 0.011 0.7 14 14 50 815716 288307.73 2822187.07 748 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 2 1.30 62 0 0.04 1.9 14 164 344 815717 288415.41 2822112.08 760 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 3 0.80 90 0 0.013 0.6 9 40 981 815718 288412.93 2822114.48 760 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 3 0.60 315 0 0.033 1 10 426 1280 815719 288412.51 2822115.11 760 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 3 0.50 315 0 0.276 10.1 41 1800 2560 815720 288411.46 2822118.38 760 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 3 1.00 304 0 0.267 13.9 61 695 664 815721 288410.74 2822119.00 760 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 3 1.00 304 0 0.057 2.2 25 141 979 815723 288409.08 2822120.00 760 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 3 1.00 265 0 0.542 96.6 84 1455 482 815724 288408.08 2822119.86 760 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 3 1.00 260 0 0.086 40.5 145 1205 1260 815726 288405.50 2822127.29 760 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 3 1.00 75 0 0.322 79.9 151 27600 6220 815727 288406.55 2822127.77 760 Underground 5 Tasolera Nivel 3 1.10 75 0 0.2 59.3 487 8830 4340 815728 287520.03 2821884.03 717 Underground 5 Los Martires 1.00 305 0 0.079 52 192 38400 2340 815729 287519.40 2821884.71 717 Underground 5 Los Martires 1.10 305 0 0.006 3.5 18 1110 716 815730 287520.88 2821884.13 717 Underground 5 Los Martires 1.00 55 0 0.082 8 19 775 785 815731 287525.70 2821892.94 717 Underground 5 Los Martires 0.70 0 0 0.043 7.5 71 1875 4490 815732 287525.68 2821894.02 717 Underground 5 Los Martires 1.00 0 0 0.161 17.2 27 3870 3330 815733 287525.46 2821895.05 717 Underground 5 Los Martires 0.90 0 0 0.254 61.1 100 3810 6180 815734 287527.44 2821910.16 717 Underground 5 Los Martires 0.50 340 0 0.009 1.5 17 58 161 815735 287524.88 2821917.04 717 Underground 5 Los Martires 0.50 254 0 0.051 7.3 12 52 114 815736 287526.57 2821920.60 717 Underground 5 Los Martires 0.50 4 0 0.006 27.6 28 1375 1685 815737 287533.59 2821913.56 719 Underground 5 Los Martires 0.60 195 0 10.25 895 578 1230 1280 815738 287533.45 2821912.90 719 Underground 5 Los Martires 0.60 195 0 0.048 5.5 23 83 210 815739 287541.97 2821909.34 719 Underground 5 Los Martires 0.50 20 0 0.005 0.7 9 28 79 815740 287542.26 2821910.29 719 Underground 5 Los Martires 0.80 0 90 1.72 191 62 121 274 815741 287547.90 2821907.65 719 Underground 5 Los Martires 0.90 60 0 3.31 219 193 238 581 815742 287533.00 2821842.00 719 Surface 5

0.50 235 0 0.015 1.1 18 31 193 815743 287443.00 2821758.00 733 Surface 5

0.60 280 0 0.273 3.6 14 26 35 815744 287442.40 2821758.00 733 Surface 5

1.15 280 0 0.021 0.7 2 23 42 815745 287441.65 2821758.00 733 Surface 5

0.75 280 0 0.012 0.5 5 31 53 815746 287440.90 2821758.00 733 Surface 5

1.00 280 0 0.02 0.5 3 21 37 815748 287440.00 2821758.00 733 Surface 5

0.80 280 0 0.028 3.8 10 15 29 815749 287201.00 2821908.73 772 Surface 5 El Jarillal 1.00 80 0 1.29 264 202 891 899 815751 287202.15 2821908.94 772 Surface 5 El Jarillal 1.10 80 0 0.492 67.3 80 315 439 815753 287198.75 2821912.29 770 Underground 5 El Jarillal 1.00 24 0 0.222 19 68 41 206 815754 287199.25 2821913.11 770 Underground 5 El Jarillal 0.70 24 0 0.047 4.7 30 58 194 815755 287199.72 2821913.87 770 Underground 5 El Jarillal 1.00 24 0 0.406 48.3 41 127 231 815756 287200.51 2821914.90 770 Underground 5 El Jarillal 1.00 24 0 0.304 48.7 29 55 189 815757 287176.00 2821900.00 782 Surface 5

1.00 30 0 0.293 25 32 24 76 815758 287169.00 2821903.00 778 Surface 5

0.50 110 0 0.07 4.7 12 10 44 815759 287708.00 2822289.00 810 Surface 5

0.50 220 0 0.34 31.9 36 57 118 815760 287646.00 2822077.00 820 Surface 5

0.50 265 0 4.69 520 61 909 644 815761 287723.00 2821979.00 790 Surface 5







1.725 64 14 90 100 815762 287620.00 2821981.00 772 Surface 5

0.70 220 0 0.005 0.6 7 60 46 815763 287616.00 2821971.00 769 Surface 5

0.80 242 0 0.033 2.7 28 36 103 815764 287615.20 2821970.60 769 Surface 5

0.80 242 0 0.021 1.8 71 28 59 815765 287614.80 2821970.20 769 Surface 5

0.60 242 0 0.031 2.2 37 75 154 815766 287679.00 2821864.00 720 Surface 5

1.00 255 0 0.116 9.3 35 74 262 815767 287678.00 2821864.00 720 Surface 5

0.70 255 0 0.008 0.6 10 56 429 815768 287734.00 2821846.00 713 Surface 5

0.50 112 0 0.015 2.1 23 385 602 815769 287785.00 2821822.00 717 Surface 5

0.30 254 0 0.021 4.6 38 1290 1665 815770 287800.00 2821832.00 713 Surface 5

0.50 245 0 0.03 15.9 55 1865 450 815771 287820.00 2822194.00 703 Surface 5

0.80 260 0 0.041 7.1 21 112 196 814711 292491.00 2824868.00 1460 Surface 3 El Jabalí N





0.269 21.3 11 30 10 814712 292513.00 2824883.00 1482 Surface 3 El Jabalí N 0.50 0 0 0.01 0.5 18 22 15 814713 292513.00 2824883.00 1482 Surface 3 El Jabalí N 0.80 0 0 0.006 0.5 5 23 16 814714 292513.00 2824883.00 1482 Surface 3 El Jabalí N 0.60 0 0 0.006 0.5 10 30 18 814715 292512.00 2824880.00 1466 Surface 3 El Jabalí N 0.50 0 -90 2.18 100 26 9 31 814716 292524.00 2824894.00 1473 Surface 3 El Jabalí N 0.50 155 -15 0.007 0.5 3 13 24 814717 292564.00 2824917.00 1490 Surface 3 El Jabalí N 0.50 285 -20 0.075 0.7 33 35 30 814718 292564.00 2824917.00 1490 Surface 3 El Jabalí N 0.50 285 -20 0.109 1 17 19 28 814719 293179.00 2825110.00 1836 Surface 3 El Jabalí NE 0.50 220 -35 0.005 0.5 4 13 28 814721 293274.00 2825182.00 1880 Surface 3 El Jabalí NE 0.70 240 -45 0.01 0.5 5 18 37 814722 293273.00 2825182.00 1880 Surface 3 El Jabalí NE 0.70 255 0 0.005 0.5 3 16 32 814723 293294.00 2825206.00 1877 Surface 3 El Jabalí NE 1.00 180 -15 0.005 0.5 2 9 21 814724 293304.00 2825222.00 1886 Surface 3 El Jabalí NE 0.50 105 -50 0.005 0.5 2 11 24 814699 291663.00 2824557.00 1320 Surface 3 2K 1.20 340 20 0.008 0.5 27 16 58 814751 291691.00 2824574.00 1318 Surface 3 2K 0.50 290 0 0.016 3 28 93 34 814752 291770.00 2824611.00 1370 Surface 3 2K 1.00 100 7 0.018 1.1 3 10 18 814753 291773.00 2824611.00 1369 Surface 3 2K 0.70 100 0 0.034 5.1 14 27 14

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representativity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drill core samples are cut lengthwise with a diamond saw. Intervals are nominally 1 m but may vary between 0.5 m to 1.5 m based on geologic criteria.

The same side of the core is always sent to sample (left side of saw).

Reported intercepts are calculated as either potentially underground mineable (>100m down hole) or as potentially open-pit mineable (near surface).

Potentially underground mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 1 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing up to 2m of internal dilution.

Potentially open-pit mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 0.25 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing for up to 2m of internal dilution.

Rock Sawn Channel samples underground and surface are collected with the assistance of a handheld portable saw. The channels are 2.5 to 3cm deep and 6-8 cm wide along continuous lines oriented perpendicular to the mineralized structure. The samples are as representative as possible

Rock Sawn Channel surface samples were surveyed with a Handheld GPS then permanently mark with an aluminium tag and red colour spray across the strike of the outcrop over 1 metre. Samples are as representative as possible

Rock Sawn Channel underground samples were located after a compass and tape with the mine working having a surveyed control point at the portal, then permanently marked with an aluminium tag and red colour spray oriented perpendicular to the mineralized structure. Samples are as representative as possible

Soil sampling has been carried out by locating pre-planned points by handheld GPS and digging to below the first colour-change in the soil (or a maximum of 50 cm). In the arid environment there is a 1 - 10 cm organic horizon and a 10 - 30 cm B horizon above the regolith. Samples are sieved to -80 mesh in the field. Samples are collected on a 20 m x 50 m grid or every 20 m on N-S lines 50 m apart. These samples are considered representative of the medium being sampled and lines are appropriately oriented to the nearly E-W structural trend. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drilling is done with MP500 man-portable core rigs capable of drilling HQ size core to depths of 350-400m (depending on ground conditions), reducing to NQ size core for greater depths. Core is recovered in a standard tube. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Drill recovery is measured based on measured length of core divided by length of drill run.

Recovery in holes CDH-001 through CDH-025 and holes CDH-032 through CDH-077 was always above 90% in the mineralized zones. Detailed core recovery data are maintained in the project database.

Holes CDH-026 through CDH-031 had problems with core recovery in highly fractured, clay rich breccia zones.

There is no adverse relationship between recovery and grade identified to date. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical and geological logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Core logging is both qualitative or quantitative in nature. Photos are taken of each box of core before samples are cut. Photos of cut core intervals are taken after sampling. Core is wetted to improve visibility of features in the photos.

All core has been logged and photographed.

Rock sawn channel samples are marked, measured and photographed at location

Soil samples are recorded at location, logged and described Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representativity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Core is sawn and half core is taken for sample. Samples are prepared using ALS Minerals Prep-31 crushing, splitting and pulverizing. This is appropriate for the type of deposit being explored. Visual review to assure that the cut core is ½ of the core is performed to assure representativity of samples. Crushed core duplicates are split/collected by the laboratory and submitted for assay (1 in 30 samples)

Sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Rock sawn channel samples and soil samples are prepared using ALS Minerals Prep-31 crushing, splitting and pulverizing. This is appropriate for the type of deposit being explored. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Samples are assayed for gold using ALS Minerals Au-AA25 method a 30 g fire assay with an AA finish. This is considered a total assay technique. Samples are assayed for silver using ALS Minerals ME-ICP61 method. Over limits are assayed by silverOG63 and silverGRAV21. These are considered a total assay technique.

Standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of one per every 25 samples and one per every 40 samples, respectively. Pulp duplicate sampling is undertaken for 3% of all samples (see above). External laboratory checks will be conducted as sufficient samples are collected. Levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have not yet been established.

Certified Reference Materials - Rock Labs and CDN CRMs have been used throughout the project including, low (~2 g/t Au), medium (~9 g/t Au) and high (~18g/t Au and ~40 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the BEDROCK database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Samples with significant amounts of observed visible gold are also assayed by AuSCR21, a screen assay that analyses gold in both the milled pulp and in the residual oversize from pulverization. This has been done for holes CDH-075 and CDH-077. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel has not been conducted. A re-assay program of pulp duplicates is currently in progress.

MTH has drilled one twin hole. Hole CDH-072, reported in the 15/6/2021 announcement, is a twin of holes EC-002 and UC-03. Results are comparable.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols are maintained in the company's core facility.

Assay data have not been adjusted other than applying length weighted averages to reported intercepts. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drill collar coordinates are currently located by handheld GPS. Precise survey of hole locations is planned. Downhole surveys of hole deviation are recorded using a Reflex Multishot tool for all holes. A survey measurement is first collected at 15 meters downhole, and then every 50 meters until the end of the hole. Locations for holes CDH-001 through CDH-048 and CDH-051 through CDH-148 have been surveyed with differential GPS to a sub 10 cm precision. Hole CDH-005 was not surveyed

UTM/UPS WGS 84 zone 13 N

High quality topographic control from LiDAR imagery and orthophotos covers the entire project area. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Data spacing is appropriate for the reporting of Exploration Results.

The Resource estimation re-printed in this announcement was originally released on 17 Nov 2021

No sample compositing has been applied. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Cut lines are marked on the core by the geologists to assure that the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures. This is reasonably well observed in the core and is appropriate to the deposit type.

The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced a sampling bias.

Rock sawn channel samples are cut perpendicular to the observed vein orientation wherever possible Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are stored in a secure core storage facility until they are shipped off site by small aircraft and delivered directly to ALS Global sample preparation facility in Chihuahua, Mexico. ALS airfreights the sample pulps to their assaying facility in North Vancouver, BC, Canada Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. A review with spot checks was conducted by AMC in conjunction with the resource estimate published 17 Nov 2021. Results were satisfactory to AMC.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Concessions at Copalquin No. Concession Concession Title number Area (Ha) Location 1 LA SOLEDAD 52033 6 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico 2 EL COMETA 164869 36 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico 3 SAN MANUEL 165451 36 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico 4 COPALQUIN 178014 20 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico 5 EL SOL 236130 6,000 Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México 6 EL CORRAL 236131 907.3243 Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Previous exploration by Bell Coast Capital Corp. and UC Resources was done in the late 1990's and in 2005 - 2007. Work done by these companies is historic and non-JORC compliant. Mithril uses these historic data only as a general guide and will not incorporate work done by these companies in resource modelling.

Work done by the Mexican government and by IMMSA and will be used for modelling of historic mine workings which are now inaccessible (void model) Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Copalquin is a low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver deposit hosted in andesite. This deposit type is common in the Sierra Madre Occidental of Mexico and is characterized by quartz veins and stockworks surrounded by haloes of argillic (illite/smectite) alteration. Veins have formed as both low-angle semi-continuous lenses parallel to the contact between granodiorite and andesite and as tabular veins in high-angle normal faults. Vein and breccia thickness has been observed up to 30 meters wide with average widths on the order of 3 to 5 meters. The overall strike length of the semi-continuous mineralized zone from El Gallo to Refugio, Cometa, Los Pinos, Los Reyes, La Montura to Constancia and Santa Cruz is almost 7 kilometres. The southern area from south west of Apomal to San Manuel and to Las Brujas-El Peru provides additional exploration potential up to 6km. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

• elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above

sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. No drill holes reported in this announcement. For channel sample results, see Table 2 for full details and figures in the announcement. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Potentially underground mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 1 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing up to 2m of internal dilution.

Potentially open-pit mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than or equal to 0.25 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing for up to 2m of internal dilution.

No upper cut-off is applied to reporting intercepts.

Length weighted averaging is used to report intercepts. The example of CDH-002 is shown. The line of zero assays is a standard which was removed from reporting. Au

Raw silver

raw Length

(m) Au

*length silver

*length









7.51 678 0.5 3.755 339









11.85 425 0.55 6.5175 233.75









0 0 0 0 0









0.306 16 1 0.306 16









0.364 31.7 1 0.364 31.7









3.15 241 0.5 1.575 120.5









10.7 709 0.5 5.35 354.5









15.6 773 0.5 7.8 386.5



















From To Length Au gpt silver gpt



4.55 25.667 1481.9 91.95 96.5 4.55 5.64 325.7 In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((silver grade/70) x (silver recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com. At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be equal. Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022).

For Rock Saw Channel Sampling and soil sampling in the Copalquin District, silverEq is determined using the formula: silverEq grade = silver grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/silver recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com. At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries for Au and silver are assumed to be equal in the absence of metallurgical test work for Targets 2, 3, 4 and 5 material. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). True widths at Refugio between sections 120 and 1,000 vary according to the hole's dip. Holes drilled at -50 degrees may be considered to have intercept lengths equal to true-widths, Holes drilled at -70 degrees had true widths approximately 92% of the reported intercept lengths and holes drilled at -90 degrees had true widths of 77% of the reported intercept lengths.

True widths at La Soledad are not fully understood and downhole intercepts to date, are reported.

At Las Brujas in Target 2, true widths are not yet known since we are still in the early stages of target definition.

Rock sawn channel samples are cut perpendicular to the observed vein orientation wherever possible Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. See figures in announcement Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All exploration results are reported for intercepts greater than or equal to 0.1 g/t gold equivalent (gold plus silver at 70:1 price ratio for gold:silver). Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. No additional exploration data are substantive at this time.

Metallurgical test work on drill core composite made of crushed drill core from the El Refugio drill hole samples has been conducted.

The samples used for the test work are representative of the material that makes up the majority of the Maiden Resource Estimate for El Refugio release on 17 th November 2021.

The test work was conducted by SGS laboratory Mexico using standard reagents and test equipment. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company drilled 148 diamond core holes from July 2020 to July 2022 for 32,712 m. The Company has stated its target to drill 40,000m from June 2024 until the end of 2025.

Diagrams are included in the announcements and presentations showing the drill target areas within the Copalquin District

1 See 'About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. calculation.

