Genvor Inc: Genvor Restores Trading Status and Expands Global Collaborative Research Network

Woodland, CA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genvor, Inc. (OTCID: GNVR), a pioneer in AI-accelerated peptide technology for sustainable agriculture, today announced that it has regained active OTCQB trading status on OTC Markets, positioning the company to accelerate capital formation as it scales field trials across multiple continents and crop applications. The reinstatement reflects the company's ongoing commitment to compliance, transparency, and long-term growth as it advances four active research and development collaborations spanning three continents.

"Restoring OTCID trading status marks an important milestone in Genvor's progression," said CEO, Chad Pawlak. "With our new California laboratory operational and four international collaborations advancing through field trials, we are building meaningful global collaborations and expanding our scientific capabilities to deliver tangible innovation in sustainable agriculture."

Genvor is actively collaborating with four research and development projects in Europe, Brazil, and the United States. These collaborations focus on advancing peptide-based formulations and sustainable crop protection to enhance resilience and performance under diverse field conditions. The company is trialing multiple applications of its peptides including seed traits and various foliar formulations.

The company recently opened and staffed a laboratory in Woodland, California, which supports R&D for foliar and peptide-based formulations. The lab complements Genvor's ongoing international field programs and development efforts.

Genvor is building momentum through new and ongoing collaborations that support product validation and future commercialization. The company invites forward-thinking partners and investors to join its mission of developing science-based, sustainable technologies that improve agricultural performance and environmental outcomes.

About Genvor

Genvor (OTCQB: GNVR) is pioneering the future of sustainable agriculture through its proprietary AI-accelerated peptide design platform that transforms single discoveries into multi-crop protection and optimization opportunities across diverse agricultural environments. The company's proprietary BioCypher Algorithm combines computational biology, machine learning, and regulatory benchmarks to create peptides that optimize agricultural outcomes with biological safety. With 2 issued U.S. patents covering antimicrobial and nutrient-enhancing peptides and 24 proprietary peptides in active development, Genvor offers ready-to-deploy licensing opportunities that integrate with existing production infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. For more information, visit www.genvor.com.

